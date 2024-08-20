Dreampak's Sales Lead Named 2024 'Rising Star'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamPak's Chief Sales Officer, Tarick Gamay, was recently selected by Store Brands as a 'Rising Star' in the private label category, a selective list of individuals who are moving private label forward while making a name for themselves in the industry. The Fifth Annual Rising Stars honors this crop of new talent that is driving sales from the retail and supplier sides of the business.

Tarick Gamay Chief Sales Officer in Sales & Marketing

In an era where businesses often prioritize their own goals over those of their customers, Tarick Gamay has taken a different path to success. By consistently "starting with the customer," Gamay has helped transform

DreamPak's

store brand business from scratch to over $20 million in revenue and nearly 30,000 points of distribution across the U.S. in just over five years.

"Our customer-focused approach has consistently resulted in a superior, more profitable business with our retailer partners," said Gamay. "I love interacting with our retailer partners and understanding their biggest challenges. We may not have an immediate solution, but through mutual collaboration and creativity, we can develop long-term initiatives that create a win-win scenario for both sides."

Under Gamay's leadership, DreamPak has achieved significant milestones. He developed private label beverage programs with major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Aldi, and spearheaded the company's expansion into the food category. As of 2024, DreamPak's store brand business has overtaken its contract manufacturing business as the leading sales channel, positioning the company for revenue and profit growth.

One of Gamay's notable achievements occurred during the height of the pandemic. Faced with rising input costs, DreamPak needed to raise its prices to a leading grocery chain by nearly $0.20. Instead of passing on the increase, Gamay devised a creative solution where the retailer would reduce its MSRP by $0.50 in exchange for DreamPak maintaining its cost. This strategic move allowed the retailer to boast the lowest pricing in the industry while DreamPak benefited from a nearly 30% sales volume growth in the first 12 months.

These major milestones are a big reason why Gamay has been named a 2024 Store Brands Rising Star. "I am honored," he said. "I know how many impressive and accomplished individuals live in the store brand world, and I am truly appreciative of this distinguished recognition."

Media Contact: Andrés Espinoza, [email protected]



SOURCE DreamPak