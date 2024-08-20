SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TTNP, MCRB, LLAP On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Titan Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ: TTNP )'s

merger with

KE Sdn. Bhd. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Titan shareholders expect to own approximately 13.3% of the combined company. If you are a Titan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MCRB )'s sale of its VOWST microbiome therapeutic business to Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. If you are a Seres shareholder,

click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP )'s

sale to Lockheed Martin for $0.25 in cash per share. If you are a Terran Orbital shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

