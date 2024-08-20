Survey Of 314 US Patient Groups Reveals Decline In Pharma Industry Reputation In 2023/2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2023/2024 - The Patient Perspective - USA Edition - The Views of 314 USA Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest survey insights from US patient groups serve as a gauge for the industry's performance from the patient perspective in 2023/2024. A total of 314 US-based patient groups, with a vast reach of 12 million patients, have provided their feedback. There was a notable decline in the industry's reputation, partially attributed to issues around drug affordability and shortages. The data indicates a fall from 65% in 2022 to 57% in 2023 of US patient groups rating the pharma industry's reputation as either“Excellent” or“Good”. Challenges also manifested in declining perceptions of the industry's engagement with patient groups, provision of patient information, and efforts in improving access to medicines.

Pricing Concerns

A prominent concern voiced by the US patient groups pertains to the complex and changing pricing-and-reimbursement-system in the US. The survey highlights a call for companies to enhance transparency and to cooperate with other stakeholders in making new treatments affordable, especially as average drug prices saw a substantial increase to $300,000 in 2023. Patient-centricity was cited as critical, with emphasis on the impact of these pricing strategies on the everyday lives of individuals seeking healthcare services.

Pharma Companies - Performance Analysis

This most recent study includes analysis of 37 pharma companies, selected based on revenue size or by request from stakeholders. The findings show varying degrees of reputation among these entities, with companies like Servier, ViiV Healthcare, and Amgen featuring in the top three rankings. Specifically, feedback differs between patient groups familiar with the companies and those actively collaborating with them. Hence, the survey provides insight into the perceived corporate behaviors and strategies that could potentially influence patient trust and satisfaction.

Examining Company Efforts

The survey examines the work of these companies through the lens of issues deemed of highest importance by patient groups. It looks into how these organizations are rated on their approach to patient engagement, clinical trials, safety, and transparency, among others. As an aggregated measure of performance and improvement, the analysis also sheds light on which companies experienced significant improvements in their rankings between 2023 and 2022, as seen through the eyes of the respondent patient groups.

Implications and Insights

The survey's findings serve as a compass for pharmaceutical companies, indicating where efforts need to be directed to maintain and enhance patient trust and satisfaction. The decline in overall reputation suggests areas for immediate focus and investment, particularly in building robust patient relations and enhancing drug access and affordability. The emphasis on patient-centric approaches resonates across the feedback, hinting at a growing demand for the pharmaceutical industry to prioritize patient needs alongside scientific innovation. The industry is thus at a pivotal juncture, where adapting strategies to better meet these expectations may determine future reputations and success.

This comprehensive assessment of the pharma industry from the perspective of US patient groups provides critical insights, touching upon core aspects of healthcare delivery and pharmaceutical company values, ultimately fostering an understanding that could enhance patient outcomes and industry standards.

Companies Featured



AbbVie

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Biomarin

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Chiesi Farmaceutici

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Ferring

Gilead Sciences

Grifols

GSK

Ipsen

Janssen

Lundbeck

Menarini

Merck & Co

Merck KGaA/EMD Serono

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Octapharma

Otsuka

Pfizer

PTC Therapeutics

Roche/Genentech

Sanofi

Servier

Takeda

UCB

Vertex ViiV Healthcare

