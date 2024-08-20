Central Arizona College Partners With Medcerts To Provide Accelerated, Online Certifications For Aspiring Healthcare And IT Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COOLIDGE, Ariz, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Arizona College (CAC) announced a new initiative with MedCerts , a leading educational training provider, to offer accelerated training programs for individuals pursuing a career in healthcare and IT. Through the collaborative partnership, local residents can gain valuable skills and training that are directly linked to employment opportunities, fast-tracking them into high-demand careers.

More than 50 programs will be offered through the CAC Community & Continuing Education department and include certification training such as Certified Clinical Medical Assistant , Professional Code , IT Network Technician and Healthcare IT Technician .

“This partnership aligns with CAC's dedication to offering equitable educational opportunities to all community members – including those residing in isolated areas,” said Megan Purvis, Director of Community & Continuing Education at CAC.“These programs allow us to bridge educational gaps and empower community members to achieve their career goals," added Purvis.

Through MedCerts' online platform and more than 50 certification training programs, CAC can ensure that students receive top-tier, accessible and effective training, regardless of location. The programs are structured to accommodate working adults, allowing them to gain new skills while managing their busy schedules. This format also enables local businesses to partner with CAC, offering further training opportunities for their employees.

By providing access to diverse talent, CAC is helping to create a more skilled workforce within Pinal County, driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for its residents.

"Partnering with Central Arizona College is a significant step for MedCerts in advancing career-focused training programs,” said Jennifer Kolb, Vice President of Partnerships and Workforce Development at MedCerts.“Together, we're ensuring individuals are well-prepared for fulfilling careers.”

With MedCerts' expertise in online certification training and CAC's commitment to community enrichment, students will be well-prepared for successful careers in the allied health sector.

For more information, please contact Megan Purvis, Director of Community & Continuing Education at CAC, at ....

About Central Arizona College

For over 50 years, Central Arizona College has been a cornerstone of education for the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses strategically located throughout the county, CAC provides accessible educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for people of all ages.

For more information, please visit Central Arizona College ( ).

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 80,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com . For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit .

Media Contact:

Angela Askey

Executive Director, Public Relations and Marketing

Central Arizona College

...

CONTACT: Angela Askey Central Arizona College ...