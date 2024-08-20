Crewtracker Partners With Tripleten And Mantrasys To Advance Reporting Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Snow and Ice Management Reporting: A Strategic Collaboration for Enhanced User Experience and Advanced Analytics

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CrewTracker Software , the leading provider of the comprehensive Digital Services for the Snow and Ice Management industry, is proud to announce the successful completion of a strategic collaboration with the TripleTen Externship Program and MantraSys . This partnership significantly enhanced the user experience of CrewTracker Software through a comprehensive redesign and enhancement of existing Crystal Reports to the Microsoft Power BI platform. The new interactive Power BI reports and dashboards will be added to the existing reporting capabilities.

Since its inception in 2004, CrewTracker Software has been dedicated to operational software that addresses the unique needs of the Snow and Ice Management business. These solutions effectively manage the complexities of service routing, contract terms, crew assignments, materials, billing, operations management, and extensive reporting capabilities.

"We are thrilled with the successful collaboration between CrewTracker, TripleTen, and Mantrasys," said John Paganini, CEO of CrewTracker Software. "The new additional reports have significantly enhanced analytical capabilities, user experience, business operations and provides our clients with even greater efficiency, interactivity and usability."

MantraSys and CrewTracker: A Trusted Partnership

MantraSys has been the trusted development partner of CrewTracker Software for over six years. Their expertise continues to be essential in creating the robust and reliable software clients depend on. This longstanding partnership helped ensure that the technical aspects of this creative project leveraged the existing proficiency and attention to detail already in place. Hemant Panse, CEO of MantraSys stated: "Our collaboration with CrewTracker Software and the TripleTen Externship Program has been a resounding success, showcasing the power of strategic partnerships in driving innovation and excellence. By leveraging our technical expertise and CrewTracker's industry expertise, we've not only enhanced the user experience but also set a new benchmark for reporting capabilities in the Snow and Ice Management industry.

TripleTen Externship Program: Innovating the Future of Reporting

The collaboration with the TripleTen Externship Program brought fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to CrewTracker Software. Participants in the externship program undertook the Crystal Reports to Microsoft Power BI Conversion Project. This project involved the migration and consolidation of over 100 reports into Power BI visualizations, significantly enhancing the ease of use and efficiency for our clients. Marcela Mendoza PhD, Data Science Tutor at TripleTen commented“This project provided our externs with invaluable real-world experience, while simultaneously delivering a cutting-edge reporting solution for CrewTracker Software. The partnership has been a win-win, showcasing the potential of our talented externs to make a meaningful impact.”

The role of TripleTen Externship in the program included:

Enhanced Reporting and User Interface

This collaboration marked a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our clients with the most comprehensive and user-friendly software on the market. The new Power BI reports and dashboards now offer more dynamic and interactive visualizations, making it easier for users to manage and analyze their data including sorting and filtering.

About CrewTracker Software

Since 2004, CrewTracker Software has revolutionized snow and ice management operations with their constantly evolving advanced Digital Services Platform. Optimized efficiency with service routing, property and crew management, analytics, mobile apps and more. Seamlessly connects with weather data, QuickBooks and other industry leaders. INTELLIGENCE. EXPERIENCE. EVOLUTION.

About MantraSys

MantraSys is a leading software development company specializing in providing robust and scalable solutions to businesses across various industries. Their partnership with CrewTracker Software has been integral to success and continued innovation.

About TripleTen

TripleTen is an educational platform that provides intensive training and externship opportunities to prepare individuals for high-demand careers in technology. Their externship program offers real-world experience through collaborations with leading companies.

