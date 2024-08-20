7 Mindsets Welcomes Robin Glenn As Chief Product And Learning Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glenn will lead the expansion of the company's product and service offerings.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 7 Mindsets , the leader in PreK-12 mindset-based and mental solutions, today announced that Robin Glenn has rejoined the company as Chief Product and Learning Officer. Glenn, who founded Base Education and was previously 7 Mindsets' Chief Strategy Officer, returns to lead the product and curriculum teams and guide the further development of the company's expanding product and service offerings.

Glenn founded Base Education, a student mental health platform launched in 2013 and acquired by 7 Mindsets in January 2023. Drawing on 25 years of experience with at-risk teens, she developed the company's online mental health curriculum. Her diverse professional background includes roles as a school-based therapy specialist, district trainer, parent educator, law enforcement trainer, private practice therapist for adolescents and families, treatment coordinator for intensive teen programs, and research specialist in adolescent addiction clinical trials.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Robin back to 7 Mindsets,” said CEO Scott Shickler.“Robin is a leader who can not only support and enhance our product and services offerings, but who has the background and knowledge to ensure 7 Mindsets' program development is steeped in research, evidence, and experience. She is someone I know, connect with, and trust to be a leader and driver for this next chapter of 7 Mindsets' growth.”

With over 15 years of experience, 7 Mindsets delivers impactful mindset-based and mental health curricula that transform school cultures. Trusted by schools nationwide, the company's proven tools support lasting positive change for students, educators, and staff.

The announcement of Glenn as Chief Product and Learning Officer follows Scott Shickler's return as CEO of 7 Mindsets in July, as well as the promotion of Cedric Harrison to VP of Sales and Mahmoud Dahy to VP of Technology.

For more information about 7 Mindsets, please contact John Fergus, VP of Marketing and Communications, at fergus@7mindsets.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides mindset-based and mental health learning solutions for schools and districts nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth, drive measurable impact, and ensure safe and supportive learning communities. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

John Fergus

7 Mindsets

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram