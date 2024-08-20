One Click Contractor Partners With Fenetech To Transform Window And Door In-Home Selling On A Single Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This innovative integration bridges the gap between configurable pricing, selling, and production ordering into a single customer experience.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One Click Contractor , the leading provider of digital sales estimating solutions for the home improvement industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with FeneTech, part of Cyncly Group , a renowned software company. This collaboration introduces an innovative integration designed to transform the window and door sales process by bridging the gap between configurable pricing, selling, and production ordering into a single experience for customers.The OCC + FeneTech integration provides window and door manufacturers and dealers with a seamless solution that enhances efficiency and accuracy by streamlining in-home estimating and selling processes. This pre-built integration simplifies every step of the sales journey, from initial estimates to creating production orders.Key Benefits of the OCC + FeneTech Integration:- Simplified Pricing Management: Eliminate the hassle of separate price list buildouts for your sales team with instant data synchronization for new products, updates, and price changes directly from the manufacturer.- Accurate Configurations and Quotes: Reduce errors and omissions in configuring windows and doors, ensuring a seamless transition from sales to production with precise quotes, and boost customer satisfaction with reliable and accurate estimates.- Unified Technology Stack: Simplify operations with an integrated configurator and sales estimating technology in a single sales platform, reducing complexity and creating a more efficient workflow."We are thrilled to partner with FeneTech to offer this cutting-edge integration," said Ryan Lococo, CEO at One Click Contractor. "Our combined technologies provide window and door manufacturers and dealers with a simplified tech stack to streamline their operations, reduce errors, and ultimately deliver a better customer experience. We are getting amazing feedback from early customers who are experiencing what this partnership offers and are excited to continue improving upon and helping our joint customers grow!"“I'm excited about the potential of our partnership with One Click Contractor. It enables our customers to deliver more value to their dealers and contractors, it's truly a win-win for everyone,” said Craig Morris, VP of WD&G Products at Cyncly.“FeneVision has been built from the shop floor up and refined over two decades to give our users more insight and control over their operational efficiency. It simply makes sense to extend these same capabilities through content sharing. This partnership makes it easier than ever for sellers to accurately design and estimate products in the home while focusing more on delivering a great customer experience.”For more information about the OCC + FeneTech integration and how it can benefit your business, please request a demo at or contact our sales team at ....About One Click ContractorOne Click Contractor is the industry-leading digital sales solution for the home improvement industry. Our sales platform seamlessly integrates with top-tier applications, delivering a comprehensive, end-to-end sales solution, streamlining the entire sales process; this helps contractors close more deals and larger deals with greater accuracy and efficiency. Tailored for home improvement businesses of all sizes and trades, One Click Contractor excels in measuring, estimating, presenting, and managing sales processes, payments, and more. As a three-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, we are proud to support businesses across the industry - from solo operators to national leading brands.About FeneTech, a Cyncly companyCyncly transforms the way customizable products and spaces are imagined, designed, sold, managed, and made. Through its intuitive end-to-end software solutions, Cyncly connects professional designers, retailers, and manufacturers to integrated management tools and the world's largest catalog content hub. Cyncly solutions serve over 70,000 customers globally, helping to simplify communication, reduce errors, grow sales, increase efficiency, and drive innovation-and help make spaces amazing, every step of the way.Press Contact:Jon DlouhySVP of MarketingOne Click Contractor Inc.[###]

Jon Dlouhy

One Click Contractor

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn