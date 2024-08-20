Biotricity And Lovell Announce Partnership, Increasing Access To Advanced Cardiac Solutions For VA, Dod

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Services, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell® Government Services and Biotricity, a leading Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company that is disrupting the healthcare with cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, announced today that they have partnered to serve healthcare systems, penetrating a worth more than $22 billion. Through this strategic partnership, Lovell will leverage its position as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to deliver Biotricity's groundbreaking diagnostic solutions to key federal healthcare systems, such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Biotricity's SDVOSB vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.With nearly half of U.S. counties lacking a dedicated heart specialist, there is a pressing need to democratize access to high-quality cardiovascular care. Federal healthcare systems are committed to addressing the medical needs of over 160 million Americans.Biotricity stands at the forefront of this initiative, offering cutting-edge cardiac monitoring solutions designed to bridge accessibility gaps in medical care. Biotricity's compact outpatient device delivers exceptional diagnostic accuracy, and its real-time remote monitoring capabilities enable swift diagnoses and timely interventions to improve outcomes.“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Lovell, which not only opens up exciting new market opportunities but also allows Biotricity to make a significant impact on federal healthcare systems,” said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO and founder of Biotricity.“By leveraging our innovative solutions, Biotricity aims to enhance the quality of care for the populations relying on these essential services. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting medical providers with advanced healthcare solutions.”As Biotricity's exclusive SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring the clinical improvements Biotricity's solutions offer to federal healthcare providers. Biotricity is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals. By increasing access to precision cardiac diagnostics, Biotricity is transforming the landscape of cardiac care and improving outcomes for those utilizing federal healthcare systems."Biotricity's solutions allow patients and providers to stay informed about their heart health and make choices based on accurate, real-time data. We are proud to represent Biotricity's state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring solutions on our contract vehicles so that Federal Healthcare providers can access this game-changing technology for their patients,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.About BiotricityBiotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit .About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at

