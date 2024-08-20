Velaspan Brings Advanced Cyber Security Training To Its Customers Through Reseller Partnership Agreement With Knowbe4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Velaspan has selected KnowBe4 as its preferred security awareness training and phishing simulation partner

- Jim Kreutel, Velaspan Vice President of Marketing and Product ManagementALLENTOWN, PA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Velaspan, today announced a reseller partnership agreement with KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.KnowBe4's training helps employees to be more aware of cybersecurity threats and teaches them how to respond to phishing and social engineering attempts that frequently affect organizations. Social engineering and phishing are responsible for more than 70% of all malicious data breaches.Velaspan is the pioneer in offering active defense-based cyber deception managed services. The company's Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) service provides unparalleled breach detection capability against the most sophisticated attacks, including the proliferation of AI-based attacks. While the KnowB4 training is a good fit for all Velaspan customers, it is similarly proactive and is a great fit for enterprises who deploy ACE.“High-impact security awareness training empowers workers to do their part to help defend their organizations from cyber-attacks,” said Jim Kreutel, Velaspan Vice President of Marketing and Product Management.“KnowBe4 is the best training available and can help our customers to dramatically lower the risk of network penetration by bad actors.”KnowBe4's awareness training includes baseline testing, user training, and automated simulated phishing attacks for businesses of all sizes to build a more resilient and secure organization.“We look forward to working with Velaspan to deliver KnowBe4's security awareness training and simulated phishing platform to even more organizations across the United States,” said Tony Jennings, EVP of International and Global Channel Sales, KnowBe4.“This new partnership will introduce more occasions to help organizations better manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. This is an exceptional opportunity to help drive real behavior change to ultimately enhance security culture.”About VelaspanVelaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan offers Managed Private Cellular (MPC) and Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) services along with a full range of Wi-Fi and other wireless network consulting services. The company works with enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is atAbout KnowBe4KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk. For more information on KnowBe4, visit .

