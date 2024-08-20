Release Greatness Launches Greatness Bear: Inspiring Children To Embrace Their Inner Powers!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Release Greatness, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of Greatness Bear, the new singing cuddle companion designed to inspire confidence and creativity in young minds. As part of the celebration, Release Greatness is giving away up to 25 Greatness Bears to one classroom in Northeast Ohio, serving pre-K to 2nd grade students. Nominations are being accepted here , and donors are invited to join in purchasing SEL bundles for classrooms across the United States.

In addition to the bears, Release Greatness is introducing a range of products and services aimed at supporting children's social and emotional learning (SEL). These include inspirational t-shirts , engaging SEL Learning Days for schools, and singing telegrams that bring the uplifting message of Greatness Bear directly to classrooms. Central to this launch is the "Release Greatness" song -a powerful anthem that parents and teachers can play in classrooms and at home to inspire children.

"The 'Release Greatness' song is not just a melody; it represents my journey from despair to hope," says Kanisha Jackson, Founder of Release Greatness. "In a moment when I had little hope, I looked at my daughter and envisioned a brighter future. I created something that now multiplies hope and joy for others. I believe that the lyrics of this song are like seeds planted in the hearts of children-the figurative soil. As they listen, these seeds grow into strong trees, bearing the fruits of creativity, self-confidence, and all sorts of positivity. Our goal is for every child to internalize these messages and carry them throughout their lives."

The song, available for purchase , is designed to be a daily reminder of each child's potential. By playing it regularly, parents and educators can help reinforce the positive message sang by Greatness Bear, nurturing a generation of emotionally healthy and resilient children.

In a post-COVID society where mental health has become a pressing concern, Greatness Bear and the accompanying products and services offer a simple yet effective way to support the emotional and social development of young learners.

For more information, visit .

About Release Greatness

Release Greatness empowers children through inspirational products, music, and services, fostering social and emotional growth, creativity, and self-confidence to help them embrace their limitless potential.

Contact:

Kanisha Jackson

Founder, Release Greatness

Phone: 1-888-598-5966

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Release Greatness, LLC.