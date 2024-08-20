New Cece Migraine Management App Empowers Users To Control CEFALY Neuromodulation Treatments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DARIEN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY today launched the all-new CeCe Migraine Management app, which features two-way communication with the CEFALY Connected device.



For the first time, users of the CEFALY Connected device can start, stop, adjust, and track neuromodulation migraine treatments with their phones. The CeCe app helps users optimize their CEFALY treatments and understand their migraine patterns so they can feel better faster.



CeCe was introduced in 2021 as a powerful, free tool for logging migraine symptoms, triggers, and treatments. In 2022, the app was updated to pair with the Bluetooth-enabled CEFALY Connected, allowing users to track acute and preventative sessions in real time and log their treatment progress.

The latest evolution of CeCe provides an unprecedented level of visibility and control over CEFALY treatments. Within the app, a user can choose ACUTE or PREVENT, start, and stop treatments, ramp up or stabilize the stimulation intensity, and find their ideal stimulation level. They also can use CeCe's migraine journaling functions to log attacks and treatments, then generate detailed reports of their migraine patterns to share with healthcare providers.



CEFALY collaborated with software development firm BairesDev

for more than a year to build this best-in-class migraine management app, which features an intuitive, user-friendly interface that's sensitive to the needs of migraineurs. CeCe includes advanced cybersecurity measures to safeguard users' health data.

CEFALY also has partnered with regulatory and quality compliance consultant Elexes

over four years to secure expanded capabilities for CEFALY Connected, which enables CeCe to be used as an accessory. CEFALY looks forward to working with both firms in the future as we create advanced technology solutions for the migraine community.

"Migraine can be such an unpredictable and debilitating disorder, and many people feel that migraine controls their lives," said Jen Trainor McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "The new CeCe app turns the tables by giving people full control of their migraine treatments. Being able to fine-tune your neuromodulation sessions in real time, as well as seeing your unique migraine patterns and tracking your treatment progress, is a game-changer."

About the CEFALY device:

Since 2008, CEFALY has provided safe, effective migraine relief without the harmful side effects of medication. An innovative neuromodulation device worn on the forehead, CEFALY uses low-intensity

electrical impulses to stimulate and desensitize the trigeminal nerve. Its ACUTE mode relieves migraine pain and other symptoms, while the PREVENT mode is clinically proven to reduce the frequency of migraine attacks. The Bluetooth-enabled CEFALY Connected syncs with the CeCe Migraine Management app, which enables users to control CEFALY treatments and track their unique migraine patterns with their mobile device.



About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY Technology is a Belgium-based company with its U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide innovative, ever-evolving technology that enables people with migraine to take control of their treatment and live happier, healthier lives.

