KEY's Natural Energy Drink, Powered By Ketones, Now Available At Erewhon

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY, the pioneering beverage brand that uses

ketones to provide a clean, all-natural energy source, can now be found at Erewhon, the certified B-Corp and Organic Retailer that has become a leading force in health, wellness, and nutrition. Currently, Erewhon is stocking two flavors of KEY-Pineapple

Passionfruit and Ginger Lime-across all ten of its locations in the greater Los Angeles area.

Erewhon has earned a reputation for its rigorous quality standards in the grocery and wellness space. It has been the launchpad for a long list of brands, largely because of its loyal customer base that trusts Erewhon to source the very best. In order for a brand to make it onto Erewhon's shelves, it must pass a thorough screening process to ensure it aligns with the market's commitment to pure, natural products that support well-being.

In an industry saturated with sugar-heavy energy drinks that contain artificial ingredients, KEY has unlocked an alternative form of energy through

ketones, our body's natural fuel source. KEY pre-ketones are made by natural fermentation, providing pure, bioactive natural energy.

KEY contains zero sugar and only 80 mg of caffeine from natural green tea-a fraction of what is found in today's zero-sugar energy drinks. This caffeine works synergistically with natural green tea

L-Theanine for mental focus. The formula is designed to create long-lasting energy without spikes or crashes.

KEY is co-founded and operated by female industry veterans,

Karishma Thawani previously at Coca-Cola and Tekla Back former executive at PepsiCo. In April, they raised one of the larger pre-revenue funding rounds to support strategic retail distribution, inventory, and marketing efforts.

"We're adding real, genuine energy back to energy drinks by swapping sugar for ketones, your body's natural alternative fuel," says Karishma Thawani, commenting on the brand's rapid expansion. "We're on a mission," continues Tekla Back. "We believe humans are full of potential, and KEY unlocks the natural energy within to come into our innate power."

Outside of

Erewhon, consumers can find KEY on Amazon , at drinkKEY , and in over 250 New York retailers including Westside Market, Brooklyn Fare, Health & Harmony, and Mulberry Market.

About KEY

KEY is the first-of-its-kind clean, all-natural energy drink, formulated to provide long-lasting energy by unlocking the power of ketones-a natural fuel alternative to sugars. Each KEY beverage is crafted from 100% natural ingredients, ensuring a sustained energy release without spikes or crashes. Co-founded by executives from leading beverage companies, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, KEY offers a healthy and innovative solution for modern energy needs while maintaining the highest standards of purity. For more, visit .

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit

erewhon .

