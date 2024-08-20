MASA Adds Benefits And Insurance Markets Expert To C-Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Cigna Business Officer of the International Markets Americas segment Melissa Santanello joins MASA as Chief Financial Officer

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MASA®, the leading Emergency coverage provider across the U.S. and 14 international markets, announced today that Melissa Santanello has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Santanello brings nearly two decades of experience in the international services and insurance industry, including 15 years at Cigna in a variety of accounting and finance leadership roles, culminating in her service as the Business Financial Officer of the International Markets Americas segment.

Santanello joins a MASA leadership team featuring decades of deep industry expertise. Together, she and the team are hard at work collaborating to meet the needs of MASA customers in the U.S. and internationally, accelerating and expanding on MASA's efforts to enhance group healthcare plan designs with its unique focus on a clear gap in the healthcare system.

"I'm honored to have the chance to step into this role at an established innovator within the emergency transport space," Santanello said. "For half a century, MASA has protected millions of members from the high costs of emergency medical transportation, and through innovative plan designs and enhancing operations through technology, we can protect millions more members in the many years to come."

"Melissa's expertise will be an incredible asset to all of our members and their loved ones," said MASA CEO David Harris. "Her

experience across the U.S. and in multiple international markets will continue to enhance our ability to serve group benefits clients and members wherever they are, connecting them with the compassionate medical care they deserve."

Today, MASA plans are offered in 14 countries and throughout the U.S., protecting millions of people from the high costs of emergency medical transport.

About MASA

Founded in 1974 as Medical Air Services Association, Inc., MASA® is the leading Emergency Transportation benefit built to enhance healthcare plans by covering the out-of-pocket costs associated with emergency medical transport. Today, as a global organization with 14 international locations and covering all 50 states and Canada, MASA serves more than 2 million members with emergency and non-emergency transportation benefits and so much more. Our basic coverage area includes the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada, with worldwide coverage offered for certain plans. For more information, visit .

SOURCE MASA Global