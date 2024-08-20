Sto Corp. Introduces A Solution To Address Nation's Toughest Fireblocking Regulations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It was recently announced that Sto Corp., the innovative world leader in claddings, air barriers, coatings, and restoration systems, has launched Sto Fireblocking, a patent-pending solution designed to meet the latest rigorous fireblocking requirements in the 2022 NYC Building Code (BC) for combustible exterior wall assemblies.

Sto Fireblocking is designed for use in a variety of Sto's wall envelope solutions: StoTherm® ci GPS/EPS, StoPowerwall®

ci and StoVentec® Rainscreen®

systems.

Sto Corp. introduces a patent-pending fireblocking solution that comprises the use of Sto Lamellas in StoTherm® ci GPS/EPS, StoPowerwall® ci and StoVentec® Rainscreen® system. This solution is fully compliant, non-combustible and tested in accordance with NFPA 285. Visit to learn more.

Sto Fireblocking solution with Sto Lamellas advances fire safety, setting a new standard in fire protection.

Post this

This unique solution incorporates the use of a new product, Sto Lamella. Sto Lamellas are a non-combustible mineral wool product spanning 48" long and 4" tall, coming in various thicknesses to accommodate R value requirements. Sto Lamellas seamlessly integrate into a variety of Sto wall systems, offering a complete fireblocking solution for a wide range of applications.

Sto Fireblocking is fully compliant with the new 2022 New York City Building Code (BC), section BC 718.2.6 for new and retrofit construction of exterior wall assemblies that contain combustible components. New York City authorities enacted these changes because of the density of high-rise structures in the city and their belief that current NFPA 285 testing did not address all the fire performance concerns where foam plastic and other combustible materials are used in exterior wall assemblies. This comprehensive code sparked a nationwide trend where new codes were introduced requiring non-combustible fireblocking to be incorporated into EIFS, MCM, HPL, FRP, and any other cladding with foam plastic insulation.

Driven by a commitment to innovation and safety, Sto Corp. leveraged over two decades of proven technology already utilized in Europe to develop Sto Fireblocking for the US market.

"With the reinforced fireblocking regulations in New York City, we recognize the imperative to adapt and introduce a tailored solution to meet these new regulations. Sto Fireblocking, with the use of Sto Lamellas, and the way in which the fireblocking layer is engineered represent a significant advancement in fire safety technology and we're proud to deliver a patent pending solution that not only meets regulatory requirements, but also sets a new standard for excellence in fire protection," Karine Galla, Director of Product Management for Sto Corp.

For more information, please visit

or call (800) 221-2397.

About

Sto

Sto is an international technology leader in the design and production of innovative building materials tailored to human needs. Our wall systems, coatings, and finishes have been the choice of leading architects, engineers, and contractors for 61 years. We are the world's largest manufacturer of exterior thermal insulation systems, with 35 subsidiaries, more than 5,000 employees and 21 factories operating around the globe.

Sto offers the widest range of aesthetic possibilities on the most complete collection of building enclosure systems for field-built and prefabricated project delivery.



Sto Corp., based in Atlanta, Georgia, produces a broad range of advanced building enclosure, air moisture barrier and coating systems that deliver energy efficiency and superior aesthetics for building construction, maintenance, and restoration. Sto Corp.'s plants are ISO certified for environmental protection and quality control, and they are strategically located to serve more than 200 distributor shipping locations throughout North and South America. Sto Corp. is committed to developing next-generation building solutions, and the company's employees are advocates for technical mastery in pursuit of a sustainably built environment.

For more information, visit

or call toll-free at (800) 221-2397. Follow Sto Corp. on LinkedIn

,

Facebook ,

X (formally known as twitter)

,

and the Sto blog /sto-blog/ .

SOURCE Sto Corp.