Japan Sports Medicine (Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery) Market Analysis Report 2024

The Japan sports medicine market size is expected to reach USD 492.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030 Rising demand for sports medicine, owing to the younger population's shift from a sedentary lifestyle to a healthy lifestyle & active participation in sporting & physical activities, and rising incidence of injuries among athletes are some of the major factors propelling market growth in the country. Growing career opportunities and an increasing inclination toward fitness owing to growing health awareness have increased the number of people choosing sports as a career, which, in turn, is expected to increase their chances of sports injuries, further boosting the market growth



Furthermore, the increasing sports budget for promoting sports in Japan is anticipated to boost the market. The Sports and Youth Bureau of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) and the Japan Sports Agency promote sports in Japan. For instance, the sports budget stood at USD 0.230 million (36.4 million Yen) in 2022 and USD 0.233 million (36.9 million Yen) in 2023. In addition, the supplementary budget passed in 2022 was USD 0.012 million (4.6 million Yen). This funding was allocated to facilitate the implementation of an integrated environment for collaboration between school-affiliated sports clubs and local community entities and to support the shifting of school-related sports activities to community sports clubs.

Furthermore, the utilization of advanced tracking and monitoring systems has revolutionized the management and rehabilitation processes of athletic injuries. Among the preventative measures, genomics-driven approaches enable the customization of training regimens and nutritional strategies in alignment with an individual's genetic profile, thus optimizing their overall sports performance and health outcomes. Therefore, the growing adoption of such factors boosts market growth.

Moreover, the rising number of hospitals and their offering in sports medicine fuels the market growth. For instance, Seijinkai Specified Medical Corporation (Okubo Hospital) performed 110 arthroscopic rotator cuff repairs and 20 reverse total shoulder arthroplasty procedures in 2022.

The key players in the market are adopting key strategic initiatives to expand their business footprint and grow their clientele. For instance, in May 2023, Osteonic Co., a surgical and medical instrument company in South Korea, began exporting its Kinex sports medicine products to Japan through its partner company, Zimmer Biomet.

Japan Sports Medicine Market Report Highlights

The body reconstruction & repair product segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for the largest revenue share. The segment growth is attributed to the growing adoption of arthroscopy and fracture & ligament devices for minimally invasive surgeries. The knees application segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Growing incidence of knee injuries is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Companies Featured

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Arthrex, Inc.

Medtronic

Cramer Products (Performance Health)

Boston Scientific Corporation

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

B. Braun SE CONMED Corporation Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $303.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $492.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Japan



