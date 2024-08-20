Discipled Church Partners With Christian Leaders To Bring Discipleship To The Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketplace Disciples - Making Disciples in the Marketplace

Discipled Church announces the launch of Marketplace Disciples, a program focused on cultivating faithful, growing disciples within the global marketplace.

- Joshua Davis

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Discipled Church , a non-profit organization providing Christ-centered discipleship resources and solutions to Christians, is excited to announce the launch of its newest initiative, Marketplace Disciples , that focuses on cultivating faithful, growing disciples within the global marketplace.

The Marketplace Disciples program will deliver Bible studies to companies whose leadership recognizes the substantial impact that the Gospel can have in the workplace. Marketplace Disciples will focus on improving biblical literacy through in-house and online Bible studies and other mediums. Additionally, it will offer an online Christ-minded community within each company through a custom web-based and mobile platform.

With its launch, Marketplace Disciples offers its 18 Marks of a Marketplace Disciple TM, which focus on four key areas of spiritual and character maturity: an individual's soul, relationships, leadership, and character. The Bible study content will be constructed around these 18 MarksTM in hopes of building strong character and ethics in the workplace. Marketplace Disciples expects to see lives challenged and encouraged spiritually, relationally, professionally, and personally.

“As followers of Jesus, Christian executives have a unique calling and responsibility to ensure that they are 'seeking the kingdom of God' throughout their teams. Unfortunately, until today, they have lacked trusted resources that speak directly to the heart and soul of their team members-believers and non-believers alike,” said Joshua Davis, CEO of Discipled Church.“We are both humbled and thrilled that God has placed Discipled Church in an incredible position to partner with these leaders to aid in the stewardship of their position and influence, and we look forward to seeing the fruit of our joint efforts.”

As a company's overall product and productivity ultimately rest on the quality of its team, Discipled Church believes that, through its Marketplace Disciples initiative, individual lives will be radically changed, families will be strengthened and healed, and businesses will be transformed, all to the glory of Jesus Christ.

