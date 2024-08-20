Alicattm Scientific Releases IO-Link Enabled Mass Flow And Pressure Controllers And Meters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Davis, VP of EngineeringTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alicat Scientific of Tucson, Arizona, adds IO-Link to its list of communication options for Alicat mass flow controllers, pressure controllers, mass flow meters, and pressure transducers. With this release, manufacturers and industrial customers can incorporate market-leading features of Alicat instruments, within their IO-Link networks.IO-Link is one of the fastest growing communication protocols in automation, with the number of IO-Link devices installed doubling in 2023. The adoption of IO-Link is owed in part to the protocol's emphasis on maximizing the data coming out of devices, but also the easy way IO-Link integrates with other industrial protocols. Distinct from many IO-Link devices, Alicat's instruments deliver not just one function but monitor many kinds of process data such as temperature, pressure, and flow-with a capability for flexible precise control, as well. IO-Link enabled mass flow and pressure controllers represent a desirable expansion in the capabilities of the IO-Link product ecosystem.“As the demand for faster and easier-to-use options for industrial automation increases, being one of the first flow and pressure control instrument manufacturers to offer IO-Link attests to Alicat Scientific's commitment to continuously evolve with our customers' processes. But we didn't just introduce more sensors. These are multivariate measurement instruments that control flow or pressure of gas or liquids,” said David Davis, VP of Engineering at Alicat Scientific.Alicat Scientific's IO-Link instruments conform to the IEC 61131-9 standard. Both Class A and Class B mass flow meters, pressure transducers, and mass flow controllers can be ordered. Class B configurations permit control of higher flow rates, up to 10,000 liters per minute.

