Rolli Partners With Electronic Frontier Foundation To Champion Digital Rights And Innovation

Rolli is excited to announce a partnership with Electronic Frontier Foundation, a premier nonprofit organization defending civil liberties in the digital age.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rolli is excited to announce a partnership with the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), the world's premier nonprofit organization dedicated to defending civil liberties in the digital age.Founded in 1990, EFF has been at the forefront of advocating for user privacy, free expression, and innovation, consistently fighting to ensure that technology supports freedom, justice, and innovation for all.This collaboration between Rolli and EFF represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to inform, protect and empower individuals in the digital space. By combining Rolli's cutting-edge tools for journalists with EFF's expertise in defending online rights, we aim to enhance the ability of news organizations to report on critical digital rights issues with accuracy and depth."Our partnership with EFF is a testament to our commitment to supporting journalism that upholds civil liberties and fosters innovation," said Nick Toso , CEO at Rolli. "We are thrilled to work alongside an organization that has been a trailblazer in the fight for digital rights."“We hope our partnership with Rolli will help us expand public understanding of how technology enhances our rights and freedoms rather than eroding them,” said Josh Richman, EFF's Communications Director.“We aim to improve and expand our relationships with journalists and reach new, bigger, more diverse audiences with information about lowering barriers to creativity and innovation, and about building technology that enables everyone to fight for their rights.”Rolli and EFF will collaborate to develop a range of resources and initiatives designed to empower journalists. Through this partnership, journalists will gain streamlined access to EFF experts via the Rolli platform, enabling them to report on digital rights with greater accuracy and depth. Together, these efforts will help build a stronger, more informed global network of advocates for digital freedom.EFF's expertise will also be instrumental in informing the adoption of best practices for safeguarding user privacy as Rolli continues to develop and promote tools for the benefit of the entire digital community. In return, Rolli's platform will amplify EFF's experts and research, helping to bring attention to the crucial issues facing the digital world today. For more information on this partnership and how it will impact the digital rights landscape, please visit rolliapp/news.About Rolli:Rolli is a pioneering Newsroom as a Service® platform, designed to streamline and enhance the way journalists connect with experts, and combat disinformation in their communities. Our mission is to empower journalists with the tools they need to produce accurate, timely, and impactful stories.About the Electronic Frontier Foundation:The Electronic Frontier Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization defending civil liberties in the digital world. Founded in 1990, EFF champions user privacy, free expression, and innovation through impact litigation, policy analysis, grassroots activism, and technology development.Contact Information:Josh RichmanEFF...

