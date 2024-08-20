Baird Colleagues Angela Stenklyft And Michael Thelen Named Securefutures 2024 Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Difference Maker Award Winners with SecureFutures' Founder Lloyd Levin and Board Chairperson Max Mann

Difference Maker Award Winners with SecureFutures' President and CEO Brenda Campbell

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SecureFutures , a local nonprofit dedicated to providing education and mentorship to teens, is proud to announce that Angela Stenklyft and Michael Thelen, dedicated volunteers from Baird , were awarded the 2024 Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Award for individual volunteers. This award recognizes their exceptional commitment to empowering teens through financial education and their continued impact on the Milwaukee community.Since 2016, Angela and Michael have worked side-by-side in Milwaukee classrooms delivering SecureFutures' financial literacy programs – Money Sense, Money Coach, and Money Path. Together, they have contributed over 176 hours of volunteer service, reaching hundreds of students with essential financial skills and knowledge.“Teaching high school students is incredibly rewarding, especially with the support of a partner like Michael,” Angela said.“It's a great way to connect with the community and contribute to the future of Milwaukee.” Michael echoes this sentiment.“The engagement we see from students is remarkable. When presented with real-life scenarios, they quickly grasp the importance of financial decisions,” he explains.“It's incredibly rewarding to witness their enthusiasm and understanding.”Receiving the Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Award is a testament to Angela and Michael's dedication, passion, and hard work as Baird colleague and SecureFutures' Board Chairperson Max Mann can attest to.“I've witnessed their commitment to the SecureFutures mission firsthand over the last eight years, and cannot imagine two people more deserving of this award,” said Max.“Angela and Michael have gone above and beyond with their dedication to SecureFutures and our local community.”About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Celebrating its 19th year, SecureFutures' programs have impacted over 126,000 teens. Learn more at securefutures .

