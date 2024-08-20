MDLBEAST's AFT_R Shows Wraps Up Marking Impressive Crowds

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The AFT_r shows, organized by MDLBEAST in support of the Esports (EWC), concluded its seven-week run on August 15, 2024, with a spectacular finale that drew impressive attendance of and e-sports enthusiasts to the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh City Boulevard.

Saudi DJ Cosmicat

The final show opened with a dynamic set by Saudi DJ Cosmicat. Known for her bold and innovative style, Cosmicat ignited the crowd with her distinctive beats and melodic flair. Her performance, which demonstrated her deep passion for music, was a fitting introduction to an evening of unforgettable entertainment. Cosmicat's journey from experimenting with music composition to becoming the“Best DJ in Saudi Arabia” was on full display, captivating the audience from start to finish.

American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha

Following Cosmicat, American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha took the stage, infusing the atmosphere with energy and enthusiasm. Rexha, whose versatility in pop music has earned her international acclaim since 2008, performed a selection of her most iconic tracks. Her ability to connect with the audience through a range of musical styles ensured that the crowd was fully engaged, responding with excitement and enjoyment.

Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack

The evening reached its peak with a show-stopping performance by Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack. His set was filled with stunning laser and fire shows, bringing a thrilling close to the AFT_r shows. Afrojack's ability to blend creativity with high-energy beats created a vibrant and exhilarating experience, leaving the audience in awe.

The AFT_r shows, which began on July 4, 2024, was launched in support of EWC by offering attendees an unparalleled entertainment experience. Over seven weeks, the series featured performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Wiz Khalifa, DJ Snake, G-Eazy, Alesso, Jack Harlow, and many more. Each week brought a unique lineup, impressive crowd attendance, and solidifying AFT_r as a key cultural event in Riyadh's summer calendar.

Each concert was carefully curated to match the diverse tastes of the audience, resulting in an extraordinary blend of musical talent and entertainment that complemented the intense EWC tournament. Notable performances included:



July 4 : Featuring Aly Fathallah, CKay, DJ Nooriyah, and Moroccan rapper ElGrande

July 11 : Headlined by American rapper Wiz Khalifa, Dutch DJ R3hab, and DJ Samir Abdallah“Nile Boi.”

July 19 : A surprise lineup with American rapper Gunna, DJ Snake, and DJ Blacky.

July 25 : Featuring American rapper G-Eazy, DJs Morten, and Shaolin.

August 1 : Featuring American rapper Don Toliver, Swedish DJ Alesso, and DJ Shancoty.

August 8 : Featuring American rapper Jack Harlow, Swedish DJs Salvatore Ganaccii, and“Sharkk.” August 15 : The grand finale with Cosmicat, Bebe Rexha, and Afrojack.

The AFT_r series successfully enriched the EWC tournament, highlighting the growing synergy between the music and gaming industries and positioning Riyadh as a global hub for innovative music and entertainment experiences.

