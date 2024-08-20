Glasshouse Realty Group Opens New Office In Downtown Wilmington, Ohio On August 24

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wilmington is one of several new and expanding Glasshouse offices that will open in 2024 and 2025

WILMINGTON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasshouse Realty Group, a full-service brokerage headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, will open the doors to its newest office location in Wilmington, Ohio in an open house ceremony on August 24. All are welcome to tour the building - located in the historic Coca-Cola building in downtown Wilmington at 117 N. South Street, Suite A - and participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce from 4-5 pm. Heavy hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served.

The expansion into Wilmington is a byproduct of Glasshouse Realty Group's fast, steep and organic growth throughout the Dayton and Cincinnati metropolitan areas. Since launching in January 2019 with a team of 11 agents, the brokerage now counts more than 180 agents who work across 11 office locations throughout Ohio. Headed by Xanni Burton, manager of the LUX Elite Group with Glasshouse, the Wilmington office includes licensed agents Laura Long, Amanda Fife and Lauren Stroud who bring more than 20 years of combined experience in real estate to the Wilmington market.

"Our involvement with the Wilmington community stretches far and wide from Clinton County to Highland and Greene counties. Every member of our team grew up in the surrounding areas," said Burton. "We plan to continue growing and giving back to the community we all love, particularly organizations that serve and support children throughout the area."

The Wilmington location is one of several new or expanding office spaces Glasshouse has planned for this year and next. The brokerage plans to open the doors to a newly renovated space in Huber Heights and debut a different Beavercreek location this fall, as well as construct a brand new space in downtown Sidney and relocate to a different spot in downtown Piqua next year. Currently licensed in Ohio and Kentucky, Glasshouse is on track to expand its license to Florida and Indiana by the end of 2024.

About Glasshouse Realty Group

Glasshouse Realty Group is a full-service real estate brokerage headquartered in Dayton, Ohio that counts more than 180 agents across 11 locations in Ohio. Founded by Dayton natives Evan Kloth and Mo Zahedi in 2019, the brokerage welcomed Kunal Patel - lead of one of the highest producing real estate teams in the region and long standing community advocate - as broker/owner in 2023. Glasshouse was voted "Best Real Estate Agency" for two consecutive years in Dayton's 2023 and 2024 Best of Dayton awards and was named to the Dayton Business Journal's 2024 Fastest Growing Companies List, which recognizes companies in the Dayton region with the highest percentage growth in revenue over the past four years. The brokerage opened a Glasshouse Commercial Division headed by veteran business owner and commercial real estate leader Tom Kretz in August 2024.

For more information, visit glasshouserealty

and find Glasshouse Realty Group on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn

and YouTube .

Lobby of new Glasshouse Realty Group office in Wilmington, Ohio

Continue Reading

Contact:

Kari Abitbol

[email protected]



SOURCE Glasshouse Realty Group