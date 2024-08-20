VGXI Accepted As A Member Of The Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness (Biomap) Consortium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONROE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VGXI, Inc., a leading contract developer and (CDMO) specializing in nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene therapies, DNA vaccines, and RNA medicines, is honored to announce its acceptance into the Biopharmaceutical Preparedness (BioMap) Consortium. The BioMap Consortium is focused on expanding the United States' biopharmaceutical industrial capabilities and bio-manufacturing output, including funding requisite capabilities, enhancing flexibilities, and facilitating strategies to secure medical supplies to meet public health preparedness and response requirements. The BioMap Consortium is supported by the Pharmaceutical Countermeasure Infrastructure (PCI) Division and BioMap Branch of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

With this acceptance, VGXI joins the ranks of more than 200+ member firms with the expressed mission of ensuring adequate manufacturing capabilities and developing

biopharmaceutical products and related materials so that countermeasures and therapies can be rapidly delivered to civilian populations. With more than two decades of experience in plasmid DNA manufacturing, VGXI has the largest plasmid manufacturing capacity (4000L) in the world and provides the agility and scalability to support the development of next-generation therapeutics across all scales and stages – from preclinical research to full-scale commercial production.

Young Park, CEO at VGXI, celebrated the milestone by stating, "We are proud to be a part of the BioMap Consortium. Our demonstrated history of manufacturing solutions for public health allows VGXI to be a valuable contributor to this consortium and to support our fellow members and US-based biomanufacturing to address health-related threats to the nation's public health."

ABOUT VGXI, INC.

VGXI is a leader in plasmid DNA contract manufacturing, with 20+ years of experience providing high quality products to biomedical researchers worldwide. We support clients that develop DNA vaccines, immunotherapies, cell therapies, and gene therapies. VGXI's manufacturing process and quality controls are coupled to a continuous, low-shear AIRMIX® patented lysis technology, and proprietary purification processes that provide highly supercoiled plasmid production and exceptional purity. VGXI's portfolio includes high quality plasmid for preclinical research, Highly Documented (HD) plasmid as a critical raw material for GMP viral vector production or pharm/tox studies, cGMP plasmid DNA for clinical utilization through commercial supply, and custom services. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE

GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II). For more information, visit

