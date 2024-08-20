MY SALON Suite Shows Its FLAIR For Philanthropy, Announces Goal To Raise $125,000 For St. Jude In One Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading salon suite franchise continues expansion of philanthropic programs with its annual fundraiser beginning next month



CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, announced today its goal to raise $125,000 for its annual "Suite Relief" Fundraiser in benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®, hosted throughout Childhood Cancer Awareness Month each September.

MY SALON Suite continues the expansion of philanthropic programs with its annual fundraiser beginning in September.

Continue Reading

Through donations to the Suite Relief FundTM , franchise partners and Members help support St. Jude's lifesaving mission to provide treatment, travel, housing and food to more than 400,000 kids with cancer and their families. Since the partnership's inception in 2018, MY SALON Suite has raised more than $600,000 to date for St. Jude.

Scott Neglia, MY SALON Suite franchisee of Smithtown/Port Jefferson and a top Suite Relief fundraiser in 2023, shared, "MY SALON Suite is the source of all my inspiration to give back. Many organizations conveniently give lip service to giving but MY SALON Suite's commitment is clear and undeniable."

The fundraiser comes amid the significant expansion of the brands' planned charitable donations this year. In 2021, Suite Relief partnered with PBA Charities to provide support to MY SALON Suite's network of beauty professionals through Natural Disaster Relief grants and Continued Education Scholarships.

So far this year, MY SALON Suite has distributed over $20,000 through the Suite Relief Fund. This includes awarding 124 $250 scholarships to Members and aspiring beauticians to invest in the future of the industry, with a goal to award over $70,000 total throughout 2024. Additionally, the brand has stepped in to support Houston-area Members whose businesses were impacted by Hurricane Beryl, granting emergency funds to 45 independent salon owners in the brand's network so far with additional aid still being granted.

"Whether supporting St. Jude's incredible mission, providing Disaster Relief to our network or providing scholarships for the next generation of beauty professionals, MY SALON Suite believes in the beauty of giving back," said Kelly Westbrook, vice president of Member development at MY SALON Suite. "From our franchise partners to our Members and their customers, the dedication and commitment of our entire network has allowed us to consistently surpass our goals. Year over year, we uphold this commitment through offering ever-growing opportunities to our community, and I am proud to see how our Suite Relief program continues to evolve."

To donate to the Suite Relief Fund benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, visit .

About MY SALON Suite®:



MY SALON Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey beauty salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty services industry, bringing together a community of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 330 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 9,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes, and support services, MY SALON Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open, and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty service professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: .

SOURCE MY SALON Suite