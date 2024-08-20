Mattamy Homes Confirmed As A Best Place To Work In Raleigh/Durham

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the fourth year in a row, Triangle Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs

CARY, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - For the fourth year in a row, the Triangle Business Journal has named Mattamy Homes as one of Raleigh/Durham's Best Places to Work – ranking the homebuilder as one of the region's top employers in the medium-sized companies category for 2024.

The Triangle's 51 Best Places to Work winners were chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Once nominated, companies have to meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored. Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagement.

"We are truly honored to continue to be recognized as a Best Place to Work," says Bob

Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "This accolade is a testament to the incredible dedication and passion of our Raleigh team. At Mattamy, we believe that creating a caring and innovative environment is key to achieving our goals and driving success. This recognition motivates us even more to continue fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive and excel."

This year, the Journal is recognizing 51 businesses with local offices and operations in the Greater Triangle region, representing a variety of industries, including technology, construction, life sciences, professional services, manufacturing and finance.

"Employees are the lifeblood of any company," Triangle Business Journal Publisher and Market President Jason Christie said. "These companies have demonstrated the belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses."

For more information, see the Triangle Business Journal's 2024 class of Best Places to Work award winners , including the Mattamy Homes profile , as well as the Mattamy Homes Careers page and .

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

