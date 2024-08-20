Beyondmath Raises $8.5 Million To Revolutionize Physics-Based Engineering With Groundbreaking AI-Powered Simulation Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondMath , a leader in advanced engineering simulation, today announced it has secured $8.5 million in seed funding led by UP , with significant participation from Insight Partners

and InMotion Ventures , the arm of JLR. This funding supports BeyondMath's ambitious mission to reshape engineering practices globally with its AI-driven multiphysics simulation platform, which accelerates engineering iterations by a factor of 1,000 compared to current solutions.

To help achieve this mission, BeyondMath is among the first to adopt an NVIDIA DGX H200

system to enhance the capabilities of its platform. DGX H200 systems provide advanced AI supercomputing, allowing BeyondMath to train its physics solver at industrial scales and helping it deliver even more groundbreaking solutions to its customers.

"The NVIDIA DGX H200 is a game-changer for AI-driven simulation," said Alan Patterson, CEO of BeyondMath. "With its robust computing power, we're equipped to push the boundaries of what is possible in physics-based engineering."

"Accelerated computing is revolutionizing industries by enabling unprecedented speed and accuracy in complex simulations," said Carlo Ruiz, vice president of EMEA AI Data Center Solutions at NVIDIA. "By deploying NVIDIA DGX H200 systems, BeyondMath is equipped to redefine physics-based engineering, training AI models at industrial scales to deliver groundbreaking solutions that can help customers increase efficiencies and speed innovation."

Setting a New Standard in Engineering Simulation

BeyondMath is pioneering a seismic shift in simulation for complex physical phenomena essential for designing everything from vehicles and aircraft to lithium-ion batteries and the infrastructure of data centers. The company's AI platform aims to bring new, efficient options to market.

"Current simulation tools are not only prohibitively expensive, requiring up to $50 million supercomputers that take days to process data, but they also demand PhD-level expertise," said Patterson. "Our platform employs cutting-edge AI trained to decipher the core equations of the physical world, delivering a monumental leap in speed and cost."

A Vision for Sustainable Efficiency

BeyondMath's technology is designed to eradicate inefficiencies in the engineering process, dramatically reducing costs, accelerating development cycles, and minimizing environmental impact. "With our innovative AI platform, we anticipate saving billions for our customers, streamlining industry workflows, and significantly cutting unnecessary carbon emissions," Patterson added.

Investor Support

The funding round was led by UP, whose Chairman, Adam Grosser, remarked on the firm's alignment with BeyondMath's objectives and their own. "BeyondMath represents exactly the kind of paradigm shift we seek to support at UP. Their platform is set to transform the foundational technology of industries that move the world, making them faster, more efficient, and more sustainable."

Insight Partners, known for their strategic investments in transformative technologies, also backed BeyondMath, recognizing its potential to redefine engineering standards. "BeyondMath's approach to leveraging AI for multiphysics simulations is precisely the innovation that can disrupt industries globally," said Ganesh Bell, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Their technology is not only set to enhance design accuracy and efficiency but also aligns with our commitment to supporting sustainable, high-impact solutions."

InMotion Ventures, the investment arm of JLR, also supported BeyondMath in its seed round, recognizing the company's position at the cutting edge of engineering technology. "BeyondMath's sophisticated AI-driven simulation platform is helping redefine the parameters of design and engineering, enhancing speed and precision across industries. Their approach aligns seamlessly with our mission to invest in early-stage businesses with the potential to accelerate JLR's Reimagine strategy. We look forward to working closely with the BeyondMath team", said Mike Smeed, Managing Director at InMotion Ventures.

About BeyondMath

BeyondMath is at the forefront of AI and simulation technology, revolutionizing the way industries conduct complex simulations. By harnessing breakthroughs in AI, BeyondMath enhances the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of simulations, setting new industry benchmarks.

