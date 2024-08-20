HF Group Adds The Canon Varioprint Sheetfed Inkjet Press To Help Revolutionize The Next Chapter In Book Printing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-honored Customer Service Teamed with Cutting-Edge State-of-the-art Canon Inkjet enables HF Group to Itself as a Preferred Print Partner

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 1931, HF Group began its journey by specializing in for traditional library spaces, primarily catering to colleges and universities with library binding services. Over the years, HF Group has become the nation's largest university library binder and has evolved into a comprehensive manufacturing service provider, offering a wide range of solutions including short-run, hard cover, and soft cover book printing, and prebinding, library binding, digitization, textbook rebinding, enclosures, conservation, and more.

“There's a reason we've been in business for over four generations; we know how to evolve with the ever-changing market,” said Jim Heckman, Partner, HF Group.“We have always been known for delivering excellent products with outstanding customer service. That is the cornerstone of our success, and something we never plan to change. At the end of the day, it is all about relationships with people and the quality of work delivered. When you choose us, you can be confident that you are not just getting a printer; you are getting a partner who cares deeply about your project and will go above and beyond to ensure its success.”

“That said,” Jim continued,“it is obvious that you cannot remain in business this long without adapting and embracing innovative technologies that help you uplevel the depth and breadth of your service offerings and the quality of your products. When we saw the Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet press, we knew it would help us gain a competitive advantage and be at the forefront of the evolving needs of the book market.”

With the varioPRINT iX, HF Group expanded their print capabilities.“We are now equipped to manage a wider range of printing requirements, from short runs to larger, more complex projects. Whether it is printing covers, book blocks, or entire books, we have the technology and expertise to deliver exceptional results every time,” said Tim Malott, Business Development Manager.“The color accuracy and sharpness of the varioPRINT iX is pretty amazing, and when you combine that with the sheer speed and reduced operating costs, it results in extremely high-quality print with faster turnaround times, all at a competitive price point for our customers.”

“We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in book printing, delivering innovative solutions that exceed our customers' expectations,” concluded Tim.

“HF Group's transformation from a traditional book manufacturer to a cutting-edge digital printer is a testament to their unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc.“I'm confident that they will continue to redefine the standards of book printing for years to come.”

About HF Group:

With its roots in the library binding business, HF Group has evolved into a recognized leader in the information industry, providing expert services in the care, delivery, and preservation of information. Clients include many of the nation's most prestigious research libraries, as well as small to mid-size publishers. A key differentiator of HF Group is their innovation through the application of modern technologies, enabling them to achieve the highest level of quality while maintaining extremely competitive pricing.

For more information about HF Group, visit HFGroup.com .

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit

