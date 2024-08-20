The Film Festival Doctor Announces Oscar-Qualifying Run Of Three Short Films In Dallas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rebekah Louisa Smith encourages filmmakers to qualify their films in the Academy's newest Oscar qualifying city

- Dr. Rebekah Louisa SmithDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In April 2024, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area an Oscar qualifying city, alongside New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Chicago. This exciting designation means that filmmakers can now qualify their films to submit to the Oscars by completing a consecutive seven-day theatrical run of their film in a commercial theatre in Dallas or Fort Worth, Texas. The Film Festival Doctor Rebekah Louisa Smith has scheduled Oscar-qualifying runs for three short films at the iconic Texas Theatre in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood beginning Sept. 6.Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith is an award-winning film festival strategist, published author and founder of The Film Festival Doctor. Her work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by global audiences. Smith and her team have helped their clients win over 2,500 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including the Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals.Originally from the United Kingdom, Smith completed her Ph.D. in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Since August 2021, The Film Festival Doctor has established a strong presence in the United States, where she is the only film festival strategist in Dallas.In addition to helping filmmakers navigate the festival circuit, Dr. Smith also guides filmmakers throughout the Oscar submission process and completes Oscar submissions on their behalf. She has shepherded two of her clients' films to achieve Oscar success – a live-action short film nominated in 2016, and another live-action short film shortlisted in 2024.This exciting run marks the first time The Film Festival Doctor will be completing an Oscars run in Dallas for three of her clients' short films – the British environmental film 'SPIRIT OF PLACE,' Alabama drama 'THE TWILIGHT CAFÉ,' and 'STAGING ANNA,' a film centered on a manipulative drama school teacher. The Academy stipulates that short films have one screening per day and feature films must have three screenings per day to qualify for Oscar submission. At least one of the screenings must occur between 6-10 p.m. Dr. Smith chose the historic landmark Texas Theatre for her clients' Oscar-qualifying run, a theater recently voted“Best Movie Theater” in Dallas by D Magazine for the 10th time.“There is no better place than the Texas Theatre to do a theatrical run for a film in Dallas,” said Dr. Smith.“It has one of the most loyal audiences in the city who will appreciate these films and be excited by the fact that they are watching a film that might be nominated for an Oscar.”The theatrical runs of these short films will take place at the Texas Theatre Sept. 6-12. Tickets can be purchased in advance at texastheatre/calendar .ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTORFounded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus. For more information, visit .

