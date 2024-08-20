The Sports Circus Airs Their 2,000Th Show And Makes Media History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One Family, Two Generations, Father and Two Sons, Four Super Bowl Rings, On-air Together For the First Time

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sports Circus , a long-running, prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and show, airs its historical 2,000th show. For the first time in history, the only family with a father and two sons as Super Bowl champions appear together on-air. Craig Colquitt, with two Super Bowl rings (Pittsburgh Steelers), and his sons Dustin Colquitt, Super Bowl champion (Kansas City Chiefs) and Britton Colquitt (Denver Broncos) lit up the cameras and mics for an unforgettable show. Click here to listen on Spotify .

The Sports Circus spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, Hall of Famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Awards and Academy Awards winners. Among these icons have been: racing icon, Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling presidential candidate, Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner, media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino stated:“I created The Sports Circus eight years ago with the intent of giving the audience something that wasn't available on mainstream media outlets. The show is edgy, unpredictable, fun, and loaded with championship-level featured guest, just as today. In fact, we did something that no other show has ever done; feature two generations with a father and both of his sons on-air as Super Bowl champions.”

Sal continued with:“I was told that the show wouldn't survive early on by alleged industry 'executives. Here we are, 2,000 shows later, with a national footprint and still growing. As Colonel Bucky always says: 'It's a circus and you prove it every day!'”

Britton Colquitt added:“I just spent an hour with my dad, bro, and Sal at the Circus and I can't wait to go back!!”

Listeners can hear the show in its entirety here on Apple Podcasts .

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listener and viewer participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat are open, get ready to defend your position and possibly get called out. They take no prisoners so bring your“A” game.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, Time Warner, and WOW Cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, and NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on AAMPtv. Further, their shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen rated markets across the US, broadcasting into over 550,000 rooms in three, four and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America. Whether you are at home, in a hotel, or on the go, you can stream The Sports Circus shows on your mobile device at Apple Podcasts, , iHeartRADIO, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Twitter (“X”), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Be sure to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW, and share on all platforms.

