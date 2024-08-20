Alex Diprima Examines The Life Of Charles Spurgeon In New Biography From Reformation Heritage Books

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Spurgeon: A Life” by Alex DiPrima (Reformation Heritage Books)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reformation Heritage has announced the release of the new biography,“Spurgeon: A Life,” by Alex DiPrima. The new is available now wherever books are sold and at HeritageBooks .In this biography, DiPrima paints a fresh portrait of Charles Haddon Spurgeon-the most well-known of the gospel in the nineteenth century. As DiPrima traces Spurgeon's life from the famous“boy preacher of the fens” to the mature pastor of later years, readers will marvel at his extraordinary speaking abilities, his genius for administration, and his massive global influence, which set him apart as a leader of rare brilliance. Yet by presenting Spurgeon in his social, historical, and religious contexts, DiPrima helps us comprehend the whole of Spurgeon's ministry in metropolitan London. Combining academic expertise with popular presentation, this short biography will be the go-to introduction on Spurgeon for years to come.Charles H. Spurgeon (1834–1892) was an English Baptist pastor at New Park Street Chapel, London (which later became the Metropolitan Tabernacle), for thirty-eight years. Known as the“Prince of Preachers," Spurgeon was one of the nineteenth century's most prolific preachers and writers, and his ministry and legacy continues today through his books, commentaries, and thousands of sermons.About the Author: Alex DiPrima is senior pastor of Emmanuel Church in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He holds a PhD from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in historical theology with a focus on the ministry of Charles Haddon Spurgeon. He is the author of "Spurgeon and the Poor" and has published several articles with 9Marks ministries, the Spurgeon Center, and the Gospel Coalition.About Reformation Heritage Books: Reformation Heritage Books (RHB) is a publisher and bookseller whose mission is, by the Spirit's grace, to aim for the conversion of unbelievers and equip the saints to serve Christ and His church through biblical, experiential, and practical ministry, via books, tracts, and other resources. RHB aims that reading material be God-glorifying and be in accord with the Scriptures and historic Reformed creeds for the promotion and defense of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We believe that this purpose is well-served by providing instruction and training that develops knowledge and skills as well as the personal piety and Christian character that is essential for a faithful and growing life in Christ.For more information, visit .

