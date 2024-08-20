Royal College Of Art Extends Strategic Partnership With Thesis, Enhancing Student Management Systems And Future Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Elizabeth Harris, Academic Registrar at RCALONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Royal College of Art (RCA), the world's leading postgraduate institution of art and design, has renewed its partnership with Thesis for a three-year extension. This extension reinforces RCA's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge to streamline administrative processes, enhance the student experience, and support the institution's growth.Ranked as the number one university for art and design for ten consecutive years, the RCA's extension with Thesis comes at a critical time for the College as it continues its upward trajectory, relying on the advanced capabilities of Thesis's Student Management (SM) system to support its ambitious goals.Paul McConville, CEO of Thesis, stated, "We are immensely proud to continue our partnership with the Royal College of Art. RCA's commitment to academic excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower institutions with the tools they need to succeed. This renewal is a testament to the value that Thesis brings to RCA, and we are excited to support their continued growth and success."Elizabeth Harris, Academic Registrar at RCA, highlighted the collaborative nature of the partnership, stating, "Thesis have demonstrated their commitment to listening to customer needs and have worked closely with the RCA to ensure that their product meets our requirements, and that the solution meets the specific requirements of the UK higher education sector. This level of service and adaptability is what makes Thesis a trusted partner in our digital transformation journey."RCA has also played a crucial role in influencing the development of enhanced features within the Thesis platform, particularly in the area of letter management functionality. Furthermore, the college has consistently achieved successful HESA submissions, underscoring the reliability and effectiveness of Thesis' solutions.As RCA continues to lead in the global art and design landscape, this partnership with Thesis ensures that the institution remains at the forefront of technological innovation, supporting both its academic mission and its ongoing growth. For more information about the Royal College of Art, visit .About ThesisThesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US, and Canada. Their configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation and greater integration flexibility. Thesis SM, is a cloud-native SaaS Student Information System designed to automate critical business processes and streamline user experiences across institutions. For more information about Thesis and its student information management solutions, visit

