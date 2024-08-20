Applications Open For Int'l Vocal Competition Named After Roza Baglanova

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In September 2024, Astana will host the International Vocal Competition named after the legendary Roza Baglanova, Azernews reports.

The vocal competition serves as a major for identifying and supporting young talents.

The project also focuses on popularizing the work of a prominent Kazakh singer, as well as reviving and developing the best traditions of national and world culture and art.

International Vocal Competition named after the legendary singer Roza Baglanova is open for vocalists of the pop genre aged 18 to 35 years, including participants of national, international, and television competitions, as well as students of educational institutions in the field of culture and art, are invited to participate.

The main condition for the application is the performance of one song from the repertoire of Roza Baglanova, which allows each participant to get acquainted with the heritage of the great Kazakh singer and to demonstrate his skills on the international stage. Applications for participation are open until September 2024.

Roza Baglanova was a Kazakh soprano opera and pop music singer. She was honoured with many awards throughout her career, including the People's Artist of the USSR (1967) and the Order of Lenin. She was also deemed a Hero of Kazakhstan.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr