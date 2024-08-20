Applications Open For Int'l Vocal Competition Named After Roza Baglanova
In September 2024, Astana will host the International Vocal
Competition named after the legendary singer Roza Baglanova,
Azernews reports.
The vocal competition serves as a major platform for identifying
and supporting young talents.
The project also focuses on popularizing the work of a prominent
Kazakh singer, as well as reviving and developing the best
traditions of national and world culture and art.
International Vocal Competition named after the legendary singer
Roza Baglanova is open for vocalists of the pop genre aged 18 to 35
years, including participants of national, international, and
television competitions, as well as students of educational
institutions in the field of culture and art, are invited to
participate.
The main condition for the application is the performance of one
song from the repertoire of Roza Baglanova, which allows each
participant to get acquainted with the heritage of the great Kazakh
singer and to demonstrate his skills on the international stage.
Applications for participation are open until September 2024.
Roza Baglanova was a Kazakh soprano opera and pop music singer.
She was honoured with many awards throughout her career, including
the People's Artist of the USSR (1967) and the Order of Lenin. She
was also deemed a Hero of Kazakhstan.
