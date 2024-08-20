Azerbaijan Sees Sharp Decline In Tax Revenues From Legal Entities
8/20/2024 10:10:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan experienced a significant
drop in tax revenues contributed by legal entities to the state
budget, Azernews reports.
During this period, companies and organizations collectively
paid 3.8265 billion manats into the state budget. This marks a
sharp decrease compared to the same period last year, when legal
entities contributed 5.2408 billion manats in profit taxes-a
decline of 1.4143 billion manats, or 27%.
Profit tax, which is levied at 20% according to Article 105 of
the Azerbaijan Republic Tax Code, is calculated based on the
difference between a company's total revenue and its expenses. The
decrease in tax revenue may be attributed to various factors,
including fluctuations in company profits due to economic
conditions, accumulated losses, or other financial variables.
This substantial reduction in tax revenues underscores the
challenges faced by Azerbaijani enterprises in 2024 and may have
implications for the state budget and economic policy in the near
future.
