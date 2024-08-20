Scala Data Centers Issues US$ 250 Million In Green Debentures With Dollar Swap To Finance The Largest Data Center Building In Latin America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With this issuance, Scala has accumulated US$ 803 Million in green debentures, a record in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, announces a new issuance of green debentures worth US$ 250 million (1,37 million BRL), with a six-year maturity period. The funds will complement the investments already made by the company and will be used to complete the largest data center building in Latin America, the SGRUTB09, with 36 MW of IT capacity.

SGRUTB09, already in an advanced stage of construction, is located in São Paulo within the Tamboré Campus, which, with 450 MW of IT capacity, is the largest of its kind in Latin America in terms of projected capacity. The site is dedicated to a single Hyperscale client in the Cloud and content sector. The total investment amounts to US$ 350 million, with the remaining capital coming from Scala and its investors. The inauguration is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

The site is designed to handle mixed Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads. The building features the FutureProof design created by Scala's Center of Excellence in Engineering (CoE), allowing for the deployment of racks with variable and scalable densities to meet the growing demands of AI. Aligned with Scala's sustainable practices, the new development offers high energy efficiency, with an annual average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) below 1.3 and a Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of zero, along with carbon neutrality.

"The demand for digital infrastructure is growing exponentially, accelerated by the advancement of Artificial Intelligence. In response, we are proud to issue our third green debenture, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to sustainability. This strategic initiative not only allows us to efficiently finance the expansion of our data centers but also solidifies our position as leaders in sustainable and scalable technological solutions," says Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder of Scala.

This was Scala's fourth debenture issuance and the third green one – thanks to the sustainable practices implemented since the company's foundation, including the lowest PUE in Latin America and carbon neutrality in its operations from the outset, as well as educational and professional qualification initiatives in the communities where it operates. Combining these three transactions, the company has already raised 4.4 billion BRL (US$ 803 million) in investments through green debentures, a record in Brazil.

The new issuance was primarily coordinated by Bradesco BBI, alongside coordinating banks UBS BB, Santander, and Itaú BBA. Market offers totaled 3.2 times the transaction value, a record for the company. Similar to the previous debenture, the operation was carried out in Brazilian Reais (BRL) with a US Dollar (USD) swap to protect the company against exchange rate fluctuations, aligning the debt profile with the currency of the contracts with its clients, whose revenues are mostly in US dollars.

Clayton Malheiros, the company's CFO, highlights the presence of four of Brazil's five most traditional banks, revealing the consolidation of Scala's financing strategy: "We are operating in a growing market with extraordinary growth potential, but still relatively unexplored by the financial sector. Our effort has been to demonstrate how the data center sector works and highlight Scala's exceptional position as a leader in this growth in Latin America. This approach has attracted increasing interest from banks that previously did not participate but now recognize the value and potential of our projects."

Scala Data Centers is the leading sustainable data center platform in the Hyperscale market. Based in Brazil and backed by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 1,000 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to delivering exceptional colocation services for customers, cloud software, service providers, and large companies. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client with high availability, high rate of energy efficiency, and very high density capable of supporting the AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning) workloads. All this is combined with best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program.

