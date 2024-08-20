Have You Lost Money In Fluence Energy? Contact Johnson Fistel To Learn More About Potentially Recovering Your Losses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) (the“Company”) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital issued a report outlining the firm's concerns with Fluence Energy. The report states Siemens, the U.S. affiliate of the Company's largest shareholder and corporate parent, has filed a lawsuit accusing the Company of“a laundry list of embarrassing and costly engineering and design failures, false representations, and most notably fraud.”

