Panomiq Set’S New Benchmark With 100% Accuracy In Whole Genome Sequencing Testing

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAro, a leading precision and genomics company, is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement in the field of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS). Using the cutting-edge AI-powered PanOmiQ platform, BioAro's laboratory has successfully processed a WGS sample provided by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and received a 100% match in variant calling (identifying genetic differences) - an accomplishment that is difficult in genomic science.



Whole Genome Sequencing is a powerful tool in precision medicine, but the complexity of the human genome and differences in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics pipelines make achieving a 100% match in variant calls between laboratories extremely difficult. Studies have shown that even with the most advanced technologies, match rates typically range between 95-98%, making a 100% match highly unlikely. BioAro's achievement is a significant milestone in overcoming these challenges.

This breakthrough was made possible by leveraging the PanOmiQ platform, a revolutionary technology that integrates advanced machine learning algorithms, real-time data sharing, and standardized bioinformatics pipelines to deliver unparalleled accuracy in genomic analysis. PanOmiQ's ability to standardize processes across different labs ensures consistency and reliability in variant calling, a crucial factor in achieving the rare 100% match.







Dr. Minal Tripathi , Director of Genomics at BioAro, commented, "This accomplishment is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration. PanOmiQ has enabled us to transcend the conventional challenges in variant calling, delivering a level of accuracy once considered formidable to attain. This significant triumph of BioAro and PanOmiQ has opened up new avenues for exploration and collaboration in healthcare.”

“The probability of achieving a 100% match in variant calls between two independent labs is extraordinarily low due to the inherent complexities of the human genome and the variability in sequencing technologies. However, with PanOmiQ, we have demonstrated that it is possible to achieve this level of precision, opening new doors for the future of genomics and personalized healthcare,” shared Dr. Divya Mishra, Lead Genomics Scientist at BioAro.









Mr. Sidharth S. Bhinder, Chief Technology Officer at BioAro, adds:“Achieving a perfect match in WGS transforms precision medicine, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans. This breakthrough reaffirms our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative technology.”

Dr. Anmol Kapoor , Founder and CEO of BioAro, shared his vision for the future:“This milestone represents a major leap forward in our mission to deliver the most accurate and reliable genomic data to clinicians and researchers. PanOmiQ's AI-driven approach has set a new standard in the industry, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in precision medicine. BioAro is committed to using this technology to improve patient outcomes and advance our understanding of the human genome.”

The successful 100% matching of variants underscores BioAro's commitment to excellence in genomic research and its dedication to leveraging the latest technologies to enhance precision medicine. This achievement not only demonstrates the capabilities of PanOmiQ but also sets a new benchmark for the entire genomics industry.

About BioAro

BioAro is a pioneering Precision Health and genomics company based in Calgary, Alberta. Focused on advancing personalized medicine through cutting-edge genomic technologies, BioAro offers a range of services, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Genetic Testing, Shotgun Metagenomics, Microbiome Testing and Bioinformatics analysis. The company is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by delivering accurate, actionable insights into the human genome.

