Intelligent Product Solutions Announces That Brad Carlson Joins As VP Of Technology And Business Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) company, announced today that Brad Carlson joined the company as Vice President of and Business Development. A leading research and development executive, Dr. Carlson has more than 20 years of experience in medical devices and industrial markets specializing in product strategy, new product development, and revenue growth through differentiated product launches.



“We are pleased to have Brad join the IPS team, expanding the depth of our management team,” said Bob Wild, Chief Operating Officer for Intelligent Product Solutions.“His expertise as a top engineer, innovator, and strategic leader is an invaluable asset as we advance our objectives to grow in the MedTech and other sectors.”

Prior to joining IPS, Dr. Carlson held numerous technology leadership roles, including VP of Research and Development, Neuromodulation at LivaNova. He also served as VP/General Manager of DEXIS imaging at Danaher Corporation and as VP of Innovation Strategy for Envista Holdings, a spin-off of Danaher, a dental equipment company with 12,800 employees. Before that, he was a Research and Development Fellow at Zebra Technologies.

Dr. Carlson was also an Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Stony Brook University where he led a microelectronics research program in CMOS mixed signal custom integrated circuit design.

He holds a PhD and MS degree in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University.

“It is an honor to work with the IPS team, many of whom I have known and collaborated with for over 20 years,” said Dr. Carlson.“I look forward to bringing new insights to this excellent team as we work to provide top service to our clients.”

About Intelligent Product Solutions

IPS is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. IPS offers a full range of expert product design and engineering services, with an expertise in MedTech and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics and medical devices, including Google, Verizon, Zebra Technologies and Steinway. To learn more about IPS, visit or contact ... . Visit IPS on social media:

