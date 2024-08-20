Independent Software Vendors (Isvs) Market Status Update, Overview, Growth Forecast, Share Trends 2024 - 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Information and Communication industry. The report provides demand analysis, insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.



The Research report on Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis.



***key Trends***



Specialization and Niche Focus: ISVs are increasingly specializing in niche markets or specific industry verticals. By focusing on particular domains such as healthcare, finance, or manufacturing, ISVs can develop more targeted and valuable solutions that meet the unique needs of their customers.



Cloud Computing and SaaS Models: The shift towards cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery models is transforming the ISV market. Many ISVs are moving their offerings to the cloud to take advantage of scalability, reduced infrastructure costs, and easier deployment and maintenance.



Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: ISVs are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their products to enhance functionality, improve user experience, and gain competitive advantages. AI-driven features such as predictive analytics, natural language processing, and automated decision-making are becoming more common.



Emphasis on User Experience (UX) and Design: There is a growing emphasis on user experience (UX) and design in the ISV market. ISVs are investing in intuitive interfaces, user-centric design, and seamless integration to ensure their software is easy to use and visually appealing.



Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report:



Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market by Deployment Model:

On-Premises Software

Cloud-based Software (SaaS)

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Information Technology

Government

Education

Others

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market by Enterprises Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

. By Regions and Countries

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o South America

o Middle East & Africa



Following are the players analyzed in the report:



Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., IBM Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Intuit Inc., VMware Inc., Red Hat Inc. (part of IBM), ServiceNow Inc., Symantec Corporation (part of Broadcom Inc.), Splunk Inc., Tableau Software (part of Salesforce Inc.), Atlassian Corporation Plc



Deep-dive Analysis:



The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market for all the regions and countries covered below:



● North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico

● Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

● South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

● Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market on each country.



