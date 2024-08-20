Wesbanco, Inc. Named To Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces For Parents & Families 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The award recognizes WesBanco's commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture for parents

W., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC ), a diversified, multi-state holding company, announced today that Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group have recognized it as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2024. WesBanco received a five-star rating, one of just seven banks to receive Newsweek's highest performance mark.

WesBanco is proud to be named one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families

"WesBanco is honored to be named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families by Newsweek," said Kim Griffith, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Human Resources, WesBanco. "By fostering a supportive and family-friendly workplace, we enhance the well-being of our team members and contribute to our broader vision of making every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. When our employees and their families thrive, so do our organization and communities."

U.S. companies are included in the second annual ranking, based on data from working parents who provided nearly 700,000 company reviews. Newsweek and its research partners identified and documented key indicators related to how much parents feel supported in the workplace. They analyzed the number of corporate programs benefiting families, such as the availability of childcare, and information from social media, including company ratings and reviews from parents.

WesBanco fosters a strong sense of employee purpose and engagement through its

Mission, Vision and Pledge and supports working parents and their families in a variety of ways, including:



A diverse and inclusive workplace culture where all employees feel valued and empowered to succeed.

Family-friendly policies that prioritize work-life balance, offering flexible work arrangements, parental leave and support programs designed to meet the diverse needs of our employees and their families.

A health and wellness initiative to encourage and incent wellness habits for employees and their families. An employee educational assistance program for continuing education and development opportunities

In the company's 2023 employee engagement survey, most respondents expressed high satisfaction with

WesBanco. Approximately 90 percent said they had recommended WesBanco as a great place to work to people outside the organization. This high level of satisfaction is a testament to WesBanco's commitment to workplace culture.

WesBanco's ranking by Newsweek as a great workplace for parents and families comes amidst rising rates of households with two working parents and working-parent burnout. Newsweek's coverage of its rankings cited figures from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics released in April showing that in 2023, 67 percent of all married-couple families with children had both parents employed. That total was up from the previous year when 65 percent of families had both parents working. And according to a May 2022 study from The Ohio State University, 66 percent of working parents reported feeling burned out.

"As more parents juggle raising a family with their work obligations, they want employers who offer flexibility and are supportive of work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce "America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2024," highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC ) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.1 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $5.6 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.8 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2024. Learn more at



and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

