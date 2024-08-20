Bswift's Emma Uses Mindful AI To Make Employee Benefits Enrollment A Breeze For Millions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading benefits administration provider announces Emma EnrollProTM; benefits enrollment with AI-supercharged decision support

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift®, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration, today unveiled a significant leap forward in AI innovation with the launch of its next-generation, market-leading employee benefits decision support tool: Emma EnrollPro. Supercharged with AI, EmmaTM now offers a smart, streamlined user experience that significantly simplifies and personalizes benefits enrollment for millions of employees nationwide.

"Emma EnrollProTM is more than an upgrade - it's a leap forward in AI HR tech," said bswift's VP of AI, Jeff Kirk.

bswift®, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration, today unveiled a significant leap forward in AI innovation with the launch of its next-generation, market-leading employee benefits decision support tool: Emma EnrollProTM.

"Benefits decisions are deeply personal, impacting lives and finances," said Matt

Waldrup, bswift's Executive Vice President of Product. "For both employees and HR, the process can be overwhelming. That's why we're investing in AI and Emma, and why we follow a Mindful AITM philosophy – our belief that AI and people should always work together. It's a human-centered approach to simplifying enrollment for employees and HR."

Emma, already a trusted enrollment assistant resolving 87% of user queries on her own, now offers a modern, more intuitive interface and an optimized benefits needs assessment. These enhancements minimize redundancy and expedite the enrollment process, empowering employees to make informed and confident choices seamlessly across medical, dental, and supplemental benefits while easing HR's workload. The tool's impact is clear, with 78% of employees reporting Emma's decision support improves their benefits experience.

bswift's refreshed, AI-fueled decision support offers:



Intelligent decision guidance 24/7 from any device

A friendly interface and optimized interview flow to accelerate enrollment

Educational resources integrated into the decision flow for health and wellbeing

Personalized enrollment experience with contextual education and summaries

Comprehensive, tailored benefits package recommendations Rapid, accurate support and a highly intuitive user experience

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and services. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications.

