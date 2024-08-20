UK Health Check-Up (Blood, Urine, Body Fluid, Imaging) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need to provide preventive screening solutions. For instance, according to UK Health indicators, the top four most prevalent chronic conditions in the UK for both men and women are allergies, hypertension, lower back disorders, and depression.

Allergies emerged as the most frequently reported chronic issue among both genders, with rates of 30.4% for men and 36.0% for women. Nearly half of the UK population, comprising 45.7% of men and 50.1% of women, disclosed experiencing a persistent condition. A higher proportion of women (22.3%) indicated experiencing some activity limitations due to health issues in the past six months compared to men (18.5%).



Rising government initiatives to provide healthcare solutions is further anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, in February 2024, the National Health Service (NHS) announce the launch of a digital version of the health check-up program for citizens in England. This initiative, known as the NHS Health Check, is designed for individuals aged 40 to 74, which translates to approximately 15 million people across the country. The check-up process typically involves an appointment with a general practitioner (GP), where patients are assessed for potential risks related to type 2 diabetes, strokes, kidney disease, and certain forms of dementia.

Moreover, the introduction of telemedicine in general healthcare practices has fueled the demand for home-based testing solutions. The healthcare ecosystem's digital connectivity framework has further empowered the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising incidence of life-threatening diseases is a major driver for the market. This includes the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

This combination of the increased availability of telemedicine and home-based testing, the escalating prevalence of life-threatening diseases, and the need for early detection of asymptomatic conditions are collectively expected to drive the growth and expansion of the market. These factors have enabled individuals to manage their health proactively and have contributed to the overall development of the healthcare ecosystem during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Furthermore, the rising strategic initiatives undertaken by the key players in the market, such as enhancing healthcare services and fostering collaborations between the public and private sectors, are expected to drive the overall development and expansion of the market. Additionally, the introduction of direct-to-customer testing solutions is anticipated to contribute to the growth and accessibility of check-up services during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2023, NHS announced the launch of home-based digital health checks. This new digital health check has been introduced with the aim of delivering an additional one million checks in the first four years.

Blood, urine, body fluid tests segment dominated the test type segment and is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption and usage of blood, urine, and body fluid samples in preventive care diagnosis.

Individuals dominated the end-use segment; this is attributed to the growing awareness for preventive health among the population.

Out-of-pocket dominated the individual end-use segment owing to the rising out-of-pocket spending expenditure by customers for personal check-ups. Enterprise segment held a significant share in end-use segment owing to the growing number of companies providing insurance to their employees.

