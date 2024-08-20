IBN Selected As Official Media Sponsor For NIBA’S 150Th Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications and digital engagement providing tailored platform solutions for public and private companies, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with the National Association (“NIBA”) on the occasion of its 150th Investment and has been selected as an official sponsor of the conference. The event will be held on September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



The conference invites public and private sector companies in the small and mid-cap space to make funding pitches to seasoned investors.

NIBA is the industry leader in fostering collaboration between investment houses specializing in over 60 industries and C-suite leadership from innovative companies. The event series provides an atmosphere primed for business efficiency and facilitates highly confidential 1-on-1 meetings to pave the way for lasting partnerships.

In its capacity as an official media sponsor of the conference, IBN is leveraging its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition of the event through an array of extensive digital channels, social media capabilities, and communications strategy. InvestorWire, a key distribution brand of IBN, will serve as the Official Newswire for the conference.

IBN's coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and International Business Times, as well as 65+ IBN brands introduced over the last 18+ years to amass millions of followers and subscribers.

Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director said,“We have had a long and fruitful partnership with IBN and are pleased to have them on board as a media sponsor for our landmark 150th Investment Conference. As the market leader in strategic communication, IBN has been pivotal to our media strategy and in broadening our outreach to in-person and online investors. We look forward to carrying our collaboration forward well into the future.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, added,“The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has served the financial industry for over four decades and aided in deal discovery for company management and investing institutions across a variety of economic situations. NIBA's Investment Conferences have built a reputation for business excellence, high-powered networking, and unwavering professionalism, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Emily and her team for the 150th edition of the series.”

The US economy appears to be showing signs of resilience with the latest report on GDP growth beating industry forecasts. However, indications of moderating employment growth, elevated interest rates, and a pullback in some consumption data suggest that senior management and investors alike shall have to remain vigilant of evolving conditions. At the same time, geopolitical tensions continue to make headlines adding to the uncertainty. In such an environment, accessing much-needed capital becomes even more challenging while deal pipelines at investment institutions can see extended periods of weakness.

NIBA's upcoming investment conference provides a unique opportunity for C-suite executives to find fresh avenues of capital and for investors to explore under-the-radar opportunities in diverse sectors.

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN's Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Media Contact:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...