Ecarstrade Welcomes Pieter-Jan Van Haeverbeke As New Head Of Operations

Pieter-Jan Van Haeverbeke

- Pieter-Jan Van HaeverbekeBELGIUM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eCarsTrade is excited to announce the appointment of Pieter-Jan Van Haeverbeke as its new Head of Operations. This strategic hire comes as eCarsTrade continues to strengthen its leadership team and drive growth in the dynamic used car market across Europe.A Seasoned Operations Expert with Automotive Industry ExperiencePieter-Jan brings a wealth of experience to eCarsTrade, most notably his time at Tesla, where he served in various roles over 8 years, culminating in the position of Operations Manager for Belgium and Luxembourg.His background in the automotive industry, combined with his expertise in operational processes, sales, and logistics, makes him an ideal fit for eCarsTrade's ambitious growth plans.During his time at Tesla, Pieter-Jan was at the forefront of delivering exceptional customer experiences, fostering team development, and overseeing day-to-day sales, logistics, and delivery operations.His track record of success in customer satisfaction, team management, and financial goal achievement will be invaluable in his new role at eCarsTrade.The Significance of Pieter-Jan's AppointmentAs Head of Operations, Pieter-Jan will play a crucial role in optimizing eCarsTrade's operational processes, enhancing customer experience, and supporting the company's expansion across Europe. His expertise in digitizing processes and implementing innovative solutions aligns perfectly with eCarsTrade's commitment to leveraging technology in the used car market."I'm thrilled to join eCarsTrade at this exciting time in the company's journey," says Pieter-Jan Van Haeverbeke. "The opportunity to apply my experience in automotive operations and customer service to a fast-growing, technology-driven company like eCarsTrade is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working with the team to streamline our processes, enhance our customer experience, and contribute to our expansion across Europe."A Word from the LeadershipFilipp Sevostianov, CEO of eCarsTrade, expresses his enthusiasm about the new addition to the team: "We're delighted to welcome Pieter-Jan to eCarsTrade. His extensive experience in the automotive industry, particularly his time at Tesla, brings valuable insights into our own rapidly-scaling operations. Pieter-Jan's proven track record in operational excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a seamless, transparent, and efficient platform for used car sales across Europe."About eCarsTradeeCarsTrade is a fast-growing B2B online auction platform that offers a fast and transparent purchase process for European used cars . eCarsTrade is focused on car remarketing – reselling short-term rentals, cars from trade-ins and vehicles previously owned by lease companies from Belgium, France, Germany, Luxemburg, and The Netherlands.The company's competitive advantage is a simple purchase experience, with low commissions and support in each customer's native language. We are more than just another car wholesaler – eCarsTrade aggregates data and leverages AI for pricing. Our vast offering of makes and models with guaranteed quality is paired with flexible on-demand services such as door-to-door shipping and export documentation.For media inquiries or interviews with Pieter-Jan, please contact:eCarsTrade PR Team - ...Follow eCarsTrade on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and news.

