Red Hawk Resort + Casino Joins Leading Gaming Operators In Adopting Kinectify's Cutting-Edge AML Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinectify, a pioneering firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, welcomes Red Hawk Resort + Casino to its esteemed client roster.Red Hawk Resort + Casino, a top-tier gaming destination in Northern California renowned for its award-winning gaming and entertainment experience, has chosen Kinectify's cutting-edge AML to strengthen its compliance and risk management efforts. This new engagement highlights Red Hawk's dedication to leveraging advanced for robust risk management and to protecting the integrity of its gaming services and operations.The integration of Kinectify's state-of-the-art technology will significantly enhance Red Hawk's AML capabilities and drive efficiency. The adoption of this new technology is expected to provide over 90% efficiency gains and greatly improve detection capabilities for Red Hawk's AML operations."We are excited to welcome Red Hawk as our latest tribal gaming client and look forward to enhancing their AML capabilities with our innovative technology," said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. "Their adoption of our advanced AML platform reflects a forward-thinking approach to risk management that is essential in today's gaming industry."Red Hawk Resort + Casino joins other major gaming brands adopting Kinectify as their core risk management monitoring technology, leading the digital transformation in this area across the industry. By adopting Kinectify's platform, Red Hawk demonstrates a proactive approach to the evolving compliance landscape.To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visitABOUT KINECTIFYKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML and Responsible Gaming platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs. .ABOUT RED HAWK RESORT + CASINORed Hawk Resort + Casino is an award-winning casino conveniently located east of Sacramento that offers an unmatched gaming and entertainment experience. Red Hawk is conveniently located on Highway 50 at Red Hawk Parkway and offers guests more than 2,000 exciting slots, all the most popular table games, six award-winning restaurants, the all-new family-friendly Apex amusement center and brand new hotel. For more information call 888-573-3495, visit .

Sean Topchi

Kinectify

+1 725-235-9964

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn