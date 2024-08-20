Fastport Joins Military Spouse Employment Program Small Business Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fastport announces its selection as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business (MSEP SB) Partner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fastport is proud to announce its selection as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business (MSEP SB) Partner. This prestigious designation, awarded by the Department of Defense, recognizes Fastport's commitment to addressing the employment challenges faced by military spouses .“The Department of Defense acknowledges the significant role that locally owned businesses can play in alleviating employment difficulties for military spouses. The creation of the MSEP Small Business program underscores the importance of increasing employment opportunities for military spouses in communities directly impacted by military presence”, said Sharri Justice, Fastport Director of Military Relations.“Fastport takes pride in our partnership's significant role in contributing to the economic stability of military families. Through our efforts, we will continue to raise awareness of the invaluable contributions military spouses make to the workforce. We endeavor to reduce the unemployment and wage disparities faced by military spouses while expanding employment prospects that can accompany military spouses regardless of their geographical location”, she added.As an MSEP Small Business partner, Fastport is committed to actively recruiting and hiring military spouses for employment opportunities within the organization. The company will also post available jobs on the MSEP Jobs Portal and offer targeted career support for military spouses, including telework, flexible scheduling, and remote work where possible. Additionally, Fastport will quarterly report on military spouse hires and participate in local outreach events to connect with community networks serving the military population.“As a military spouse of 15+ years, I've chosen to accompany my service member around the world, resulting in a career path that is far from traditional. I am deeply grateful that Fastport not only embraces my connection to the military but also celebrates the unique experience it brings. Military spouses are a talented, diverse, and educated group who, despite varied work experience, add significant value. Many companies support us in theory but quickly shy away from discussions regarding remote work, flexible hours, or appropriate compensation. This partnership showcases a strong commitment to military families and I'm proud to be a part of it”, said Emily Peacock, Fastport Customer Experience Specialist.On Monday, August 12th, Sharri Justice signed a Statement of Support on behalf of Fastport formalizing this important partnership. Fastport will gain access to valuable resources as an MSEP SB partner, including the MSEP Jobs Portal, which allows the company to directly post-employment opportunities for military spouses.About Fastport, Inc.:Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit or .

