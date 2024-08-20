Hiby Celebrates Major Announcements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEWES, Del., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy , a leader in the portable industry, has much to celebrate including the 6th anniversary of its store, an upcoming collaboration between their recently launched R4 HiFi Digital Audio Player (DAP) and Anime IP, Evangelion, and a crowdfunding campaign for the HiBy Digital Xeno.

6th Anniversary

This year marks the 6th anniversary of HiBy's online store. The number 6 holds a special significance for HiBy as the brand's first audio player on the was the R6. In celebration of the anniversary, HiBy will showcase a refreshed visual design on the official website. In addition, HiBy will be running an anniversary sale

from August 17 through August 31, 2024, and will include discounts, mystery boxes, giveaways, and gifts on orders over $600.

HiBy x Evangelion

In collaboration with the Anime IP, HiBy has debuted its HiBy R4 x Evangelion project, teased earlier this year on Facebook . HiBy will be the first Chi-FI brand to partner with globally renowned anime IP Evangelion. This highly anticipated project will take the HiBy R4 DAP and update using designs and inspirations derived from the anime series, Evangelion and will be available for purchase this September.

HiBy Digital Xeno Crowdfunding Campaign

HiBy also announces its revolutionary new earphone, the HiBy Digital Xeno . The Xeno is a breakthrough in-ear monitor that utilizes a hybrid dual-driver architecture of Cowell by xMEMS, an all-silicon MEMS driver, and HiBy's exclusive graphene dynamic to ensure high phase coherence and extremely low latency, with a high level of sound detail across the entire frequency range. The HiBy Digital

Xeno Crowdfunding campaign will launch on Kickstarter around October of this year. To learn more about the project and to sign up for updates on the campaign, subscribe for notifications on HiBy's official website: hiby.

About HiBy

Since its founding in 2011, HiBy has established itself as a leading authority in the portable audio industry. HiBy specializes in the research, development, and sales of top-quality portable audio products, and operates via two subsidiary brands: HiBy Music and HiBy Digital.

