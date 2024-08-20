TIGA Publishes Comprehensive Guide To Sources Of Support For Games Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK games industry, has published another invaluable resource for game studios and associated companies, outlining the various national and regional levels of business support for UK-based game developers.

The report covers a range of topics including funding, tax incentives, networking opportunities, and business support services.

It provides guidance on eligibility criteria and application processes for funding and tax relief, as well as advice on how to access networking and mentoring opportunities.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said: "TIGA's goal is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. Our guide to sources of support for video games businesses provides a comprehensive guide to the various schemes available for developers. It will serve as a useful resource for video game companies of all sizes looking to navigate the support landscape and so grow their businesses."

