Konica Minolta Partners With Salesforce To Enhance Industry Case Management Solutions With Focus On Public Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta ), today announced a strategic partnership with Salesforce, becoming a Consulting Partner focused on delivering Case Management Solutions. The collaboration is designed to complement and integrate with the Core Case Management and Content Management Solutions that have long been provided by Konica Minolta's Intelligent Information Management (IIM) Division.

"Partnering with Salesforce allows us to leverage their robust cloud-based platform to deliver specialized solutions tailored to the unique needs of the public sector customers, as well as case management solutions in other industries," said Ron Thompson Jr, Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Information Management - Video Solution Services, Konica Minolta. "Our goal with this alliance is to streamline operations, enhance customer interactions and drive digital transformation in these critical sectors."

Empowering Public Sector Solutions

Aligning with Salesforce will enable Konica Minolta to offer comprehensive case management solutions that address the complexities of public sector challenges its IIM team has focused on for decades. From streamlining administrative processes to improving citizen services, these solutions will help government agencies achieve greater efficiency and transparency. This will be done by integrating additional solutions within the IIM portfolio bringing unique intelligent automation and content management solutions to its customers.

Innovative Solutions for Every Vertical

The partnership underscores Konica Minolta's commitment to providing innovative, people-based workflow solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on automation, collaboration and digital transformation, Konica Minolta's Industry Case Management Solutions will empower organizations to reduce manual touchpoints, increase efficiency and drive growth.

Key features of the partnership include:



Automated Workflow Solutions: Leveraging Salesforce's CRM capabilities, Konica Minolta will offer automated solutions that reduce manual tasks and improve accuracy.

Enhanced Collaboration: Advanced people-based processing workflows will enable teams to collaborate more effectively, ensuring projects evolve naturally without redundant steps.

Scalability and Security: The partnership ensures that solutions are scalable, reliable and secure, meeting the evolving needs of businesses in the public sector, financial services and insurance industries. Ongoing Innovation: Continuous updates and enhancements to the solutions will help businesses stay ahead of market demands and technological advancements.

"With the rapid pace of digital transformation, it's crucial for organizations to adopt solutions that not only streamline operations, but also enhance the overall customer experience," continued Thompson. "Our partnership with Salesforce is a testament to our dedication to providing top-tier, customized solutions that drive efficiency and innovation."

For more information about Konica Minolta's Industry Case Management Solutions and its new partnership with Salesforce, visit Konica Minolta online .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 ...