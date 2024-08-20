Scorpius Holdings Achieves 16% Year-Over-Year Increase In Revenue For The Second Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reduces operating expenses by 25%

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or“the Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today provided strategic, financial, and operational updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius Holdings, Inc., stated,“We are extremely proud of the progress Scorpius achieved in the second quarter of 2024. Despite facing a quarter with significant working capital challenges, our revenues still increased by 16% and we reduced our operating expenses by 25% over the same period last year. With our recently completed financing, we now have a much stronger balance sheet to capitalize on a number of exciting projects in front of us. We anticipate this funding will not only allow us to accelerate our revenue growth but should enable us to achieve our goal of positive cash flow.”

“Our success this year highlights the significant progress we've made in both innovation and customer-focused program management across our service platforms. This progress is most clearly reflected in the strength of our pipeline, which now surpasses $100 million in weighted opportunities across the government and manufacturing sectors. We anticipate closing many of these opportunities by year's end. As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives and deliver value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized $0.8 million of revenue, primarily from process development, compared to $0.7 million of process development revenue recognized in the 2023 comparable quarter. The increase in process development revenue is attributable to the completion of services over a larger number of customer contracts.

Cost of revenues were $0.8 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively, and primarily consisted of the direct cost of labor, overhead and material costs at Scorpius. The increase in cost of revenues is due to the expanded service offerings and completed milestone work on multiple CDMO contracts.

Research and development expenses were $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.0 million and $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The decrease of $2.0 million was primarily due to decreases in consultant services of $1.1 million, professional services of $0.4 million, sales and marketing of $0.2 million, and stock-based compensation of $0.3 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, there was no change in fair value of contingent earn-out receivable, related party.

Total non-operating expense was ($0.6) million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, which primarily consisted of $0.6 million from the loss on disposal of leasehold improvements, $0.2 million of interest expense on finance leases, partially offset by $0.2 million from gain on partial extinguishment of debt. Total non-operating expense was ($0.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which primarily consisted of ($0.2) million of interest expense, ($0.1) million of loss on disposal of equipment, partially offset by ($0.1) million of interest income.

Net loss attributable to Scorpius was approximately $8.9 million, or ($26.98) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $13.9 million, or ($106.67) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $1.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. As of August 19, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $13.2 million.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit .

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as being able to capitalize on a number of exciting projects in front of the Company, the funding allowing the Company to accelerate its revenue growth and enable it to achieve its goal of positive cash flow, the Company's pipeline, surpassing $100 million in weighted opportunities across the government and manufacturing sectors, the closing of many of the pipeline opportunities by year's end, and the Company's ability to sustain the momentum as it continues to execute its strategic initiatives and deliver value to its shareholders. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to expand its large molecule biomanufacturing CDMO services, attract new customers, profit from its pipeline and continue to grow revenue; the ability to capture a meaningful market share; the ability to generate meaningful cash flow and become cash flow positive; the Company's financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company's ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company's ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

