Hyperhumans Launches Hyperdash: A Game-Changing AI-Powered Data Visualization Tool

HyperDash, the AI-powered data dashboard tool from Hyperhumans, offers unlimited connectivity, customization, and top-tier security for all your data needs.

- Leszek Krol - Hyperhumans CTOTALINN, ESTONIA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hyperhumans , a forward-thinking startup in the technology sector, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, HyperDash . This AI-powered data dashboard app is set to revolutionize how businesses and individuals manage and visualize their data by bringing all data sources into a private, unified, and highly secure environment.In an increasingly data-driven world, managing vast amounts of information efficiently and securely is paramount. HyperDash is designed to meet this challenge by offering unlimited connectivity, allowing users to connect nearly any data source, repository, or API with ease. The platform is compatible with hundreds of APIs, and with the upcoming AI CoPilot, users will be able to interpret their data more effectively, making HyperDash an indispensable tool for data management. Whether as a B2B or D2C app, HyperDash is putting AI-assisted, data-driven decisions within reach of everyone, and more intuitively and beautifully than ever before.“HyperDash is about more than just connecting data; it's about giving users the power to control and visualize their data exactly how they want,” said Dinidh O'Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyperhumans.“We've built a platform that not only meets the technical demands of modern data management but also offers unparalleled customization and security. Plus, it just looks damn cool.”Key Features of HyperDash:. Unlimited Connectivity: Connect with nearly any data source or API, choose from a vast API library, or integrate any REST API seamlessly. The AI Automatic API Concierge, coming soon, will further simplify this process.. Infinitely Customizable: HyperDash allows users to customize every aspect of their dashboards, from data displays to the user interface and theme. With customizable widgets and themes, users can create a data environment that suits their unique needs.. Hyper-Secure Data: Data security is a top priority with HyperDash. All data resides in HyperSpace, a highly-encrypted container accessible only by the user. With end-to-end encryption, AES256 + SHA2-512 protection, and zero-knowledge accounts, HyperDash ensures that your data is safe and private.“Security and customization are at the core of what makes HyperDash special,” said Leszek Krol, Co-Founder and CTO of Hyperhumans.“We've developed a system where users can confidently manage their data in a way that is both secure and completely tailored to their needs. People don't trust AI with their data - and in many cases this is justified. That's why we're taking the approach of containerized LLMs with encrypted data - we don't want to have access to your sensitive data, nor do we want to provide a bridge for third-parties to access it. That's part of the magic of HyperDash.”HyperDash offers flexible pricing plans to accommodate everyone from individual users to large enterprises:. Starter Plan: Free, with 3 API connections, 1 dashboard, up to 10 widgets, and data refresh every 30 minutes.. Pro Plan: $9.99/month, ideal for individuals and small teams, with 10 API connections, up to 5 dashboards, 50 widgets per dashboard, and data refresh every 60 seconds.. Enterprise Plan: Tailored for businesses, offering unlimited API connections, dashboards, widgets, and collaborative features, with live support.The first beta users of HyperDash are already providing positive feedback, praising the platform's ability to handle complex data needs with ease and the level of customization it offers. From financial tracking to AI server monitoring, users are finding that HyperDash meets their requirements with speed and precision.HyperDash has quickly gained attention, being featured on the front page of Product Hunt on the very first day it was posted, highlighting its impact and potential in the market.The HyperDash waiting list is now open to everyone looking to take control of their data management with an AI-powered, customizable, and secure solution. For more information or to sign up, visit .

