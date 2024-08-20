Sony Adds Two 4K Handheld Professional Camcorders with AI-based Subject Recognition Autofocus, Tracking, and Auto Framing

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, UAE 20th August– Sony is releasing two new 4K handheld camcorders, the NXCAM™ HXR-NX800, and XDCAM™ PXW-Z200 with SDI and MXF wrapper[iii]. Both models feature artificial intelligence (AI) recognition capabilities, high-precision autofocus (AF), a newly designed 20x optical zoom lens, a variable neutral-density (ND) filter, and assignable lens ring[iv]. The new models combine portability, functionality, interoperability, and network connectivity for a high-quality and inclusive capture and live streaming experience. The cameras are suited to individuals and small teams supporting applications within broadcast, corporate, faith, and education.



High-Quality Capture

AI subject recognition, auto focus (AF), and support for 4K 60p/120p recording facilitate high-quality capture with less manual input. The cameras feature a BIONZ XR™ image processing engine and a specialised AI-processing unit for highly accurate, real-time recognition, tracking, and framing of subjects. In addition, the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200’s 1.0-inch-type Exmor RS™ CMOS stacked sensor provides high-sensitivity and low-noise capability.



An Electronic Variable ND Filter enables users to toggle seamlessly between 1/4 to 1/128 density. Users also have the option to enable auto-ND, which allows the camera to maintain an optimised exposure without the user having to adjust settings – especially useful when moving quickly between indoor and outdoor environments. Two rings for focus and zoom[v] and two dials for IRIS/ND Variable are located side-by-side, for effortlessly adjusting exposure along with focus and zoom. Twelve assignable buttons provide further customisation.





Powerful Zoom and Image Stability

The two new cameras are equipped with Sony’s G Lens™ with 20x optical power zoom that covers 24mm wide angle to 480mm telephoto and a maximum aperture of F2.8-F4.5. The models can achieve 30x (4K) and 40x (HD) zoom using Sony’s Clear Image Zoom technology.



Active mode combines electronic correction with optical image stabilisation to provide smoother imagery on the go[vi].



Compact New Design

Both cameras feature a newly designed foldable viewfinder, a removable microphone holder, and a foldable 3.5-inch LCD monitor that allows users to check images and focus in bright environments. The new models are compact and have an exceptionally lightweight body (HXR-NX800: approximately 1.93 kg (4 lb 4.1 oz.), PXW-Z200: approximately 1.96 kg (4 lb 5.1 oz)) for their rich feature set. Additionally, either model can be folded up for further ease of storage and portability.



Interoperability and Integration

The HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 provide beneficial integration with Sony’s camera portfolio. Presets such as S-Cinetone™, ITU709, 709tone, HLG Live, HLG Mild and HLG Natural, can be easily adjusted to colour match the footage captured on Sony’s other broadcast, Cinema Line, and AlphaTM cameras.



The new cameras support a wide variety of recording formats including XAVC HS, XAVC S, XAVC SI, and XAVC HS Proxy (up to 16 Mbps). They support proxy recording, which reduces the burden of data storage and management during post-production and TC/UB recording, which is necessary when operating multiple cameras. The PXW-Z200 will also support XAVC (MXF) recording through a future firmware update expected from Q3 2025 (calendar year).



Additionally, the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 are equipped with various interfaces including HDMI Type A, USB Type-C™, LAN, and REMOTE terminals. The PXW-Z200 supports SDI (12G, 6G, 3G [Level A/B], HD) input/output, and TC input/output.



Professional Network Connectivity

The HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 offer an all-in-one recording and streaming solution that empowers a single operator or small team to easily manage both capture and distribution. Connecting the cameras to a network, such as Wi-Fi, enables live streaming of recorded footage to streaming services and video sites via RTMP/RTMPS or SRT.



Versatile file transfer options include HEVC (H.265) and AVC (H.264) codecs, automatic upload to the cloud or an FTP server, and the ability for proxy chunk for high-quality and secure file transfer.





Mindful Accessibility and Sustainability

In keeping with Sony’s commitment to accessible and environmentally conscious technology, the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200’s menus can be operated using voice reading and feature a screen enlargement function for magnifying screens at the desired ratio. Text-to-speech can read on-screen copy and information, with adjustable volume and reading speed.



The new camera bodies feature resin which incorporates SORPLAS™, a flame-retardant recycled plastic that is made from up to 99% recycled material. Over the past 12 years, Sony has replaced approximately 426 tons of virgin plastic in digital cameras and camcorders with recycled plastic[vii]. The packaging of the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 further reflects Sony’s efforts to minimise the use of plastic.



Availability

The NXCAM™ HXR-NX800 and XDCAM™ PXW-Z200 will be available in Middle East and Africa from October 2024.







MENAFN20082024002926011751ID1108580324